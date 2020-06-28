As Quebec reopens, small towns and provincial parks brace for larger crowds

The entrance to Dorwin park in Rawdon, Que., is shown on Friday, August 24, 2012. Bruno Guilbault says he can't remember seeing anything like it. The mayor of Rawdon, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, said municipal parks on the Ouareau River were "overflowing" with out-of-towners last weekend, as the temperature hit 34 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes