Pandemic wipes out historic St. John's regatta for the first time in decades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nick Whelan (right) MP for St. John's East, present the City of St. John's Mayor's Cup to The Telegram/Robin's Donut team, who won the City of St. John's Female Labour Race at the 201st Royal Newfoundland Regatta in St. John's on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. War, political strife, weather and the death of monarchs have interrupted the St. John's Regatta over two centures of boat racing. This is the first time the rowing festival in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador has been called off because of disease, and also the first time in 80 years races won't happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly