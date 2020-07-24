Quebec tourists 'invade' public beaches in Gaspe region, fuelling tensions

A photographer captures the vista in the south sector of Forillon National Park, in Gaspesie, Que. on Aug. 19, 2016. With Quebec's annual two-week vacation period in full swing and most Quebecers staying in the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic, towns in the Gaspesie are seeing an influx of tourists drawn to the region's charming seaside landscapes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Cal Woodward