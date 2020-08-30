Winds fan flames of B.C. wildfire as crews race to battle the blaze

A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. Wildfires in the area have forced several thousand people to be on evacuation alert. Wind gusts fanned the flames of a wildfire near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in British Columbia late on Saturday increasing the size of the blaze by about four square kilometres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward