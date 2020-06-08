LAC LA BICHE, Alta. - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in a northern Alberta hamlet because of potential flooding.
Residents in parts of Lac La Biche were ordered to leave around 9 p.m. Sunday.
An emergency alert says there's potential for train tracks to wash out, which would send more than a metre of water rushing into the area.
Evacuees have been asked to leave the area immediately and register at the Bold Centre, a recreational facility in the hamlet, which is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Residents have been asked to pack for at least 48 hours and are being put up in hotels.
Officials say the excess water is a result of heavy rainfall, overland flooding and drainage issues.
Highways in Lac La Biche County have also been closed to non-essential travel.
