Kelowna doctor inspires play

The week after an Easter weekend seems to bring with it new strides of energy, new beginnings, and rebirth – most obviously in nature, but also in our homes – with spring cleaning, and in ourselves, with getting organized for hotter days to come and summer skies all painted blue.
———
Rehearsals are in session with two productions of dramatic theatre opening their doors next week and I wanted readers to be aware to have enough time to purchase tickets in case they sell out because both venues have less than 100-seat capacity.
The first is an original play written by local playwright and actor Sean Harris Oliver by the name of The Fighting Season.
This production, in association with Trident Players and directed by Shakespeare Theatre founder, Stephen Jeffreys, is a story inspired by the playwrights’ father, a medical doctor at Kelowna General who signed up to serve on the front lines in Afghanistan.
Upon returning home he began recalling stories and memories to his family which inspired his son Sean to pen this play. The Fighting Season is a gritty, visceral and at times tender drama, set in a war-torn hospital and tracks the story of a surgeon, a nurse, and a civilian doctor whose lives are bound together after an incident involving an injured Afghan civilian and a bomb.
The three characters are played by Graham Daley, Chelsea Scholz and Andrew Gibbs. There are only five chances to see this show – April 19-22 at the Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water St., in Kelowna.
Director Stephen Jeffreys, who is a long-time actor/director in the Okanagan and a retired medical doctor himself, felt the story needed to be told again in this current climate where war is once again relevant.
Jeffreys had directed The Fighting Season five years ago, after meeting the playwright and working as a medical professional alongside the father and protagonist. The play has been shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award for English-language drama in 2019, and won various other awards and accolades to include a CBC The National’s segment which you can watch at youtube.com/watch?v= N0EoaVnDFfQ
General seating tickets are $35 and are available for purchase at ticketowl.io/tridentplayers
The play begins at 7:30 p.m. each night with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
———
The other piece of theatre I want to mention is presented by MadFox, a company that I hold in high regard because of their choices and the actors cast in them.
This most recent play Hand To God, is a satire that I personally have not done any reserch on as of yet, but is a five-time Tony nominated play set in a small town in Texas about a widow recruited by her local church minister to run the puppet club ministry for a church that is predominantly Fundamentalist Christians.
Although the subject is quite bizarre, I am promised that the writing and the actors are top-notch entertaining.
The play features well known actors: Corey Hendricks, Laura Lebbon, Kimberly Billinton, Pete MacLeod, and Casey Easton. Tickets for Hand to God are $30 each through app.ticketowl.io/ YaKTIiPK3HVPv913/event/Y9o4Tfu8Dx5hKoq2
The play runs from April 19-22 at the French Cultural Centre, 702 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna. Please note this production is rated 16+ because of the dark and occasionally crude humour.
———
When its springtime and the birds are singing, so is the inspiration of humans to gather as a choir to do the same. Penticton’s Tune-Agers choir are presenting their springtime show on April 16 that features the choir and an orchestra.
With a group of more than 50 strong singers and musicians, mostly retired, this choir can spend time on their love of music and sharing it with the community. Music director Nick Kelly has curated a promising setlist of songs from stage and screen.
This will also be the last concert with Nick at the helm as he is retiring from leading the group to pursue other avenues that need time to be nurtured. Kelly trained in classical composition and had written music for many ensembles before joining the TuneAgers six years ago.
With new projects being commissioned for Elektra Women’s Choir, the Vancouver Symphony, as well as a piece for a Grammy-nominated choir in the U.S., he must prioritise his creative time, especially now that there is a toddler at home and these big composing projects have deadlines.
The concert is at the Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $15, ($5 under 12) available from individual Tune-Agers, the church office, Dragon’s Den on Front Street, Artisans of the Okanagan on Victoria Rd. N. in Summerland, and at the door.
———
On Friday at Kelowna Community Theatre, it’s the 44th Annual Jazz Artists’ Showcase Concert as part of the B.C. Jazz Festival happening in Kelowna this week. This year’s featured artist of the festival is Juno nominated saxophonist, Tara Davidson who will be performing a set with the B.C. Interior Festival Big Band, directed by Craig Thomson.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. General tickets are $35 plus charges and can be purchased online at theatre.kelowna.ca/jazz-artists-showcase or by phone through the KCT ticket booking office, or in person at the doors.
———
Vibrant Vines Winery, 3240 Pooley Rd., in East Kelowna, are continuing their Saturday afternoon Vibes at the Vine and this Saturday, from 1-4 p.m. They invite you to enjoy the music stylings of Made in Brazil.
This Duo features Miriam Cunha and Viviane Gemelgo, both Brazilian musicians who met in Kelowna and began sharing their passion for Latin music and now have a strong following of fans. Together they perform a variety of Latin music in Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and English.
There is a $5 admission fee as well as a concession booth with wine and pizza for purchase.
———
Tonight, The Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., are proud to present singer/songwriter Martin Kerr, to the stage. This Edmonton-based artist was a Canadian Idol finalist who made it to the top by professing that he “may look like Prince Harry and speak like Hugh Grant,” but this charming talent has the vocal chops and charisma that resonates star-quality. This concert promises good songs, heartfelt stories, and a large dose of trademark British wit.
Tickets are $50 each and available through the RCA box-office at: rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/tickets/253402/ or calling, 250-717-5304. For more information about Martin Kerr, visit martinkerrmusic.com
———
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com