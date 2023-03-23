Vernon Public Art Gallery to host after hours party: Art After Dark

On Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. the Vernon Public Art Gallery, 3228 31st Ave., will be hosting a unique after hours art party featuring live performances, art activities, appetizers and drinks.
Art After Dark is a soiree-style event designed to cultivate those looking for a unique night out. Partake in interactive and collaborative art activities inspired by current exhibition: Step, Slither and Scroll by Sage Sidley.
Martens Brew Pub will be serving beer tasters, along with a colour changing
feature cocktail sponsored by Okanagan Spirits. Enjoy groovy musical performance by Hot Sax, a local Okanagan saxophone band.
“The VPAG continually strives to
provide fun and unique events that
provide a gathering place for individuals to enjoy arts and culture. We hope to see you this Friday at the VPAG,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.
Tickets are available online at vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-after-dark or at the door. Admission is $25 per person. Art After Dark is proudly sponsored by Wooley & Co.