B.C. comedian has Okanagan dates with proceeds to Summerland charity

Fresh off an Australian tour and his first TV special shot in his hometown, Alex Mackenzie is on a roll.
The Prince George comic is performing four spring dates in the Okanagan beginning Friday night in Penticton.
“I’m very excited to come down and see everyone and do it again,” Mackenzie said in a phone interview in reference to Friday’s date in Penticton.
“I’ve made a very strong connection with the people at Critteraid and have become personal friends with Lori (Stewart), who runs it. Being able to build those friendships from comedy and to help a community group raise some money from comedy is very satisfying.”
His Comedy for a Cause will come to the Cleland Theatre in Penticton, Friday night with proceeds to Critteraid, an animal group based in Summerland. His lineup of comics also includes Efthimios Nasiopoulos, Sophia Johnson and Chris Griffin (not the kid from The Family Guy).
He also takes the show to Vernon Saturday night at the Performing Arts Centre with proceeds to Canadian Mental Health.
“I’ve found who I am on stage with my voice. I’m called a happiness cheerleader and I can’t wait to show this to the world,” he said.
Mackenzie spent this past winter in Australia participating in fringe festivals and other solo gigs. Laughter crosses international borders and hemispheres. A joke by a Canadian stand-up is often funny to Aussies.
“People are funny universally. Life is life wherever you go,” he said. “The only difference is you have to be short on references. Orange pop down there is called Fanta. I made a joke about Chucky Cheese … they don’t know what that is. You quickly learn which jokes aren’t working. They did know who (Justin) Trudeau was, which was pretty wild. They also knew that in Canada, we had it bad during COVID.”
His career highlight came earlier this year when he filmed his first stand-up comedy special in his hometown of Prince George.
“It sold out and with limited promotion – 600 people came out and that was a big stepping stone in my career. The support from the people of Prince George has been phenomenal. We’re looking to get it platformed on a major network and put it out on YouTube and an album. It’s all very exciting.”
Later this year he’s going to try his first major stadium show when he performs at the 6,000-seat CN Centre in PG.
Mackenzie travels with his dog, Finley, from gig to gig in a motorhome which also serves as a walking billboard. Sometimes people notice the motorhome and buy tickets to his show.
“I get a lot of comments online - ‘dude, I saw your motorhome pass me the other day.’ It’s working, raising awareness and my jokes about living in a van resonate with people.”
Other forthcoming shows in the Okanagan include June 2 at Venables Theatre in Oliver and June 16 at Dakoda’s Comedy Club in Kelowna.
Tickets for his weekend shows in Penticton and Vernon are $40 and available online from either Eventbrite or alextellsjokes.com