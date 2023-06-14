Summer reading club returns at the Okanagan Regional Library

Looking for some free fun this summer? Something that also encourages reading and learning? Look no further.
Once again, all branches of the Okanagan Regional Library will be offering Summer Reading Club for children aged five to 12. Modified summer programs for preschoolers, teens and adults are also offered, says a media release.
The SRC is an initiative of the British Columbia Library Association, designed to promote the love of reading and support for our public libraries. This year’s theme is Journey Through Time, an exploration of past, present and future.
Each child who registers will receive an attractive reading log, stickers and entries for in-branch contests. “They can name our stuffy bison and her baby and guess how many rocks in the jar,” says the library. The child then tracks their reading through the summer. They can read anything they like – including comic books, e-books, audiobooks, and magazines.
If you’re busy or away in the summer, no problem, just keep filling in the reading log and bring it back to the library by the end of August for a chance to win a grand prize, the library added. (There’s toys, Lego kits, stuffies and more). No other participation required. But for those who are around, there’s even more fun to be had at the library.
On Tuesday mornings and most Wednesday afternoons, the library will have entertainment including Bubble Wonders, Leif David Magic, an Irish Dancing demonstration, a program all about cougars and a star talk by the Royal Astronomical Society.
Smaller, registered programs include weaving, acrylic pours, dance and slime making. There will also be a Family Fun Night for families to enjoy games and contests together in the library. The West Kelowna Ambassadors will join in.
Pop in to the library to enter in-branch contests and book draws. And take out books. Take a peek at the library cabinets to see the prizes on display. There are lots of chances to win throughout the summer.
For children who haven’t started school yet, the library has the Read With Me program, a simpler version of the SRC. They will receive a (different) reading log and also have a chance to win books and prizes. Thursday mornings in July, preschool events like art programs, dancing and playdough playtime are offered.
The library thanks the community partners who donated cash or prizes.