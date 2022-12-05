Recently, I acquired a copy of Kelowna high school’s 1939 annual. It is a most interesting and informative document, marking the transition between Kelowna’s original 1910 high school – now the Kelowna Boys and Girls Club, at the corner of Richter Street and Lawrence Avenue – and the senior high school (no longer standing) on Richter Street which opened as a junior high school in 1929, becoming a senior high school in 1939.
The 1939 KHS Annual contains a great deal of information about the school, its students and staff and the community around it. This great variety of information necessitates two articles about Kelowna high school in 1939.
Perhaps in recognition of the significance of the 1939 annual – the closing of one high school building and opening of another – there is a short history of the high school, penned by Ted Weddell:
“There has been a (high) school in Kelowna for about fifty years. The present school board chairman, Mr. Dave Chapman, has copies of school board meetings dating back to 1892 and it is known that schooling was carried on before that. It was, however, not until December 1907 that permission was granted by the Government at Victoria for Kelowna to establish a high school. A Mr. A Hislop was then appointed as high school principal and teacher and his duties were to start on Jan. 1, 1908. But it was later discovered that Mr. Hislop did not have the necessary qualifications for the position, so Miss (Elizabeth) McNaughton, who had been on the Kelowna staff for two years, was appointed, and became the first high school teacher of Kelowna.
“There was no room available for the high school class in the then Kelowna school (the armoury of to-day). Thus, Mr. Raymer’s small hall, at the west end of Bernard Avenue, was rented for a year and fitted up as a high school.
“Kelowna’s school population rapidly increased and in March 1908, the school board waited on the city council with the request that a
by-law be submitted for the sum of $15,000 to erect a new school. After much trouble, this was finally passed and the present high school site was purchased from Mr. J. Bowes of the Lakeview Hotel for $4,000.
“In December 1908, as no move had been made to erect the new school, and the lease on Raymer’s small hall was up, a room in the new Keller Block (now the City offices) was rented for the high school class.
“During March 1909, the promise of a grant of $8,000 to help in
erection of the school was received from the Department of Education. On July 9, 1909, Mr. W.A. Raymer was awarded the contract for the erection of the present high school, but only the first floor was finished. The school was not actually in use until September 1910.
“However, the high school pupils were soon forced out because of the rapidly growing public (elementary) school. They next assembled in a small building on Pendozi (now Pandosy) St. until, in 1912, they returned to the high school building, as the present elementary school (Central school) had been constructed in the meantime.”
The principal of Kelowna high school in 1939 was Arthur Armstrong Chapman. In “A Word from the Principal,” he wrote:
“Memories of the current (1938-39) school-year with its several world crises, the Royal Canadian visit (by King George VI and his consort Queen Elizabeth), and the building of the new High School, always will remain clear for the students and staff of Kelowna high school.
“Our school curriculum in recent years has rapidly been growing more practical and the present high school course should have a greater applied value to graduates, both in the problem of choosing a life-work and in increased efficiency in the chosen vocation.
“However, it is just as important that we be prepared to spend our hours of leisure profitably, and that we should have a hobby of some kind to follow. It was chiefly for this reason that clubs were introduced into our high school...”
Some of the clubs which principal Chapman mentioned in his words to the seniors are identified and described on pages 27 and 28:
• Publications club: led by student Jim Clement
• Current events club: sponsored by Principal Chapman and led by Palmo Bianco
• Correspondence club: sponsored by teacher Miss Sibley and led by Eva McCormick, Georgette Perron and Evelyn Ortt
• Photography club: sponsored by teacher Mr. Logie and led by Harold Burks, Noel Deans, Mildred Hardie and George Patterson
• Dramatic club: held in Miss Cunliffe’s room and led by Audrey Edwards and Joan Matthews
• Science club: busily involved with various experiments, including the release of potentially-explosive hydrogen-filled balloons
On page 11 of the Kelowna High School Annual there is a black and white photograph of the school’s principal and six teachers. Unfortunately, no names have been attached to the photograph and doing so would depend on supposition and guesswork. Principal Chapman is probably at the centre of the 1938-1939 KHS staff picture. The three female teachers are possibly the Misses Eunice Sibley, Jeanne Cunliffe and Prosser. The male teachers include an unidentified man and possibly “Phil” Kitley and “Jim” Logie.
Next week’s article will include the names of Kelowna high school’s 1938-39 junior and senior matriculation students and some of their school’s varied activities. It will also look at some of the community businesses which provided generous financial support for the 1939 Kelowna high school students by purchasing advertisements in that KHS Annual.
——————————
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.