A group that has worked to preserve the history of the Kettle Valley Railway is itself going into the history books.
A “drastic reduction in membership” is cited as the reason for group’s dissolution, announced in a Sunday release from the society.
Work previously done by the society - such as helping maintain the trestles on the popular recreation corridor south-east of Kelowna and erecting informational signs about the railway - will be carried on by another volunteer group, the Friends of the South Slopes.
Three months ago, the society unsuccessfully appealed for new members to get involved.
“Unfortunately, our members are aging, and our membership has dropped significantly since 2008, when the trail was re-opened after the (Okanagan Mountain Park) fire, the group posted on its website in early June, referring to the massive 2003 blaze that destroyed 238 Kelowna homes and also burned 12 of the KVR’s 16 wooden trestles.
The society’s dissolution was announced last week, ironically as members gathered to celebrate the opening of a 1912 construction camp that gives insight to the living conditions of workers who built the railway more than a century ago.
Two ovens, two wells, an animal watering hole, and cabin and tent foundations can be viewed in Myra Bellevue provincial park, a short walk from the Ruth parking lot. On-site artefacts include bottles, utensils, a make-shift shower, and tools.
“There are signs giving general information about the camp as well as others which specifically identify the features. Numerous historical photographs on the signage add to an understanding of the living conditions for the workers building the KVR,” the release states.
After the KVR was decommissioned and the corridor allowed to deteriorate, several people were killed or injured after falling from the rotting trestles. The society was formed in 1993 with volunteers working to re-deck the railway bridges, remove dangerous rockfalls, shore up tunnels, and add trail amenities such as signage and washrooms.
Many groups have struggled with the effects of a long-term decline in volunteerism. In just the three years from 2010 to 2013, the number of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 44 fell from 54% of the population group to 48%, Statistics Canada says.