Barra MacNeils – East Coast coming to Kelowna in November

Canada’s Celtic ambassadors, the Barra MacNeils are coming back to Kelowna as part of their 2023 East Coast Christmas Tour. This show was supposed to happen in 2021 but the pandemic and subsequent health and capacity restrictions at venues across the country forced cancellation of the entire Cross Canada Tour. The show is now slated for the Kelowna Community Theatre, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The Barra MacNeils are very happy to be back out on the road and continuing to perform for sold out audiences throughout Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Europe the group said in a media release. From headlining major festivals, concerts, television specials, film and TV placement (Men With Brooms soundtrack) and of course their annual Xmas tour, they have built a solid foundation for success. Their one hour Xmas TV special recorded a number of years ago, continues to be broadcast on Country Music Television and on PBS in the United States during the holiday season.
As a group the MacNeil siblings are widely regarded as one of the greatest live concert acts in the Celtic world. Hailing from Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, the family group is deeply rooted in Celtic music, culture, dance, language and history.
Their numerous critically acclaimed recordings have included their own original songs as well as tried and true standards, both instrumental and vocal.
The Barra Macneils’ East Coast Christmas is a musical potpourri of traditional family favourites gleaned from Christmas ceilidhs, midnight masses, and the general festive frolic that accompanies each and every holiday season. With their captivating vocals, distinctive harmonies and extraordinary musicianship, the Barra’s inject new life and energy into the sights and sounds of Christmas … one moment a rousing chorus, then a hauntingly beautiful Gaelic ballad, followed by a flurry of foot-stomping instrumentals and some step dancing revelry.
An East Coast Christmas with the Barra MacNeils is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection. Tickets go on sale at the KCT box office May 26 where you can get them in person, or on line at boxoffice@kelowna .ca, or phone 250-469-8940.
An East Coast Christmas is a good way to look forward to the holiday season.