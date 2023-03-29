I find that a short walk on a sunny day changes my gloomy perspective to positive and that’s what happened. And, as these next few days warm the soil I can’t help but feel hopeful for better weather to come. Cold fact, on this day in 1848, the flow of water actually stopped completely over both of Niagara’s two falls due to an ice jam in the upper river. So, I’m feeling B.C. blessed. Might put that on a t-shirt and sell it!
———
The Okanagan Symphony are opening pandoras box of musical genres and collaborating with classic rock musician Gary Cable using music arrangements for orchestral rock to create an exciting mix of musicianship for the Okanagan stages of Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this weekend. The concert will feature arrangements of classic pop/rock songs rom bands like Chicago, Genesis, ELO, Supertramp, Moody Blues, to name a few, and arranged for rock musicians, symphony orchestra instruments and a vocal chorus. Kim Kleineberg’s Spectrum Singers, have been invited to lend their vocal and round the evening off as an ambitious spectacle not to be missed. The concert will be at Kelowna Community Theatre,
250-469-8940, on Friday March 31, in Penticton at the Cleland Theatre on Saturday April 1, and then in Vernon 250-549-7649 on Sunday April 2.
For ticket information on each venue visit okanagansymphony.com/ and follow the links to each venue. For more information on Gary Cable please visit his website at garycableproject.com. See also B4.
———
It’s the second weekend of ‘Ignite The Arts’ in Penticton and this weekend the streets are alive with music. There is a wide range of live performances, workshops and activities throughout the downtown core to take advantage of, with existing indoor spaces like Dream café, Cannery Brewing, Elk’s Hall, Brit Bar, opening their doors to a huge line-up of talent which you can find through this link ignitethearts.ca/ line-up-2023. Two full days of programming spread around town that include art, various workshops, poetry, dance and performance
theatre. I urge anyone interested in attending to visit the events calendar at ignitethearts.ca. It’s coloured coded, so you can easily find what music or event that peaks your interest.
———
In West Kelowna tonight, Shakers Cocktail Lounge at Urban Distillery, 1979 Old Okanagan Rd. presents Karen Wiseman and Neville Bowman performing as a duo. Enjoy the smoky Jazz vibes from these classy players from 7 – 9 p.m. Friday night I will be performing at the venue for the first time with my favourite
guitarist Loni Moger. Same time but a different vibe – we will fill our set list with a mixed genre of pop, a little country and a little rock, rolled into our jazz infused night of top-notch talent. Make a reservation by calling 778-478-0939.
———
Tomorrow night, March 30, at Crown & Thieves, The Prohibition Party presses on! My monthly residency is now a year on and this trio concert has become the hot ticket. The Trio includes myself, Anna Jacyszyn, Loni Moger on guitar and Stefan Bienz on double bass. The feedback and full houses prove this perfect night-out of high-end Vegas worthy talent is alive and kicking in the Okanagan. I love the venue and how audiences react when they step back in time inside this specialized speakeasy in the grotto of this fine winery.
———
Friday night in Summerland the Jazz is hot with Jammin’ Jazz Night at the Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown St. The featured band is MNJF, spelled out is Monday Night Jazz Friends, under the leadership of trombonist Terry Grove.
The name of the group simply comes from the weekly practice night that formed over 10 years ago. Their extensive repertoire of mainstream jazz peppered with vocal standards, Latin, swing and dixiland will have the audience cheering with their favourites. Downbeat at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.
———
In Kelowna, its comedy nights at Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St., on Friday and Saturday evening featuring Andrew Grose. This quick witted charmer is the talk of the town on stages to include Montreal’s Just For Laughs to the Calgary Stampede Grandstand and has appeared on countless TV specials. Tickets and a fun interview to watch about this show can be found through kelowna actorsstudio.com/event/comedy-cabaret-2. Doors open and drinks at
7 p.m. and curtains up at 8 p.m.
———
Fans of Pink Floyd, perk up your ears because on Saturday night at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., it’s the PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd – Fearless Tour 2023. This number one touring tribute show has accolades of giving an authentic recreation of 1970s super-band.
Fans can expect flawless performances of songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals, along with other classic favourites and rarities from Meddle to The Division Bell and beyond. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $49.50 plus fees by phone 250-469-8940, or online at theatre.kelowna.ca
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com