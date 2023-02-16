Okanagan metal band to release debut album

An Okanagan metal band that’s been around for a bit will soon release their debut album.

Nomad has performed at the Armstrong Metal Fest and supported bigger-name extreme metal bands.

Now, they’re releasing the album, The Mountain, and their third single, Choke.

Longtime fans will hear some familiar songs on the album while new fans will find the music “as heavy and relentless as it is approachable and honest,” according to news release description of the band’s sound.

Nomad’s songs are usually put together when one member creates a few riffs. After that, the band gets together and all the members put their stamp on the song. A song title and then lyrics come next.

“The Mountain” is due out on March 3. It was mixed by drummer Bretton Melanson and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy).

You can preorder the album at Nomadbc.bandcamp.com.