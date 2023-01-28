Wanted Dead
Feb. 14, 2023
(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One)
Wanted Dead is a hack and slash shooter from the people behind Ninja Gaiden. The fact that the people behind Ninja Gaiden are behind this brings back fond memories and high hopes. Just having a throwback game without open worlds that feel forced should be a breath of fresh air.
Wild Hearts
Feb. 16, 2023
(PS5, PC, Xbox Series S, X)
This game is from the people behind Dynasty Warriors, mixing monster hunting with a semi-open-world title. It will be interesting to see if this formula can create a new series for the developer.
Like a Dragon : Ishin
Feb. 21, 2023
(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, X)
This game features some of the cast of the Yakuza characters in samurai games set in the 1800s. The newer Yakuza titles called Like a Dragon have revamped combat making fights engaging and fun.
Atomic Heart
Feb. 21, 2023
(PS4, PS5, XBox Series S, X)
This game has been on my radar for some time now. The mixture of first person shooter with some bioshock- style visuals should make for an engrossing game.
Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
Feb. 22, 2023.
(PS5)
From all the trailers and footage shown of it, it looks impressive in first-person perspective. A mix of Horizon and that new perspective should showcase what the new VR set can offer gamers.
Company of Heroes 3
Feb. 23, 2023
(PC)
A long-awaited followup to a decade- old strategy title. Set in different nations throughout the Second World War. Relic says this game will offer new stories to discover from the war. With a special controller based control scheme it should offer something for newcomers.
Sons of the Forest
Feb. 23, 2023
(PC)
Sons of the Forest is a survival title, tasking you with trying to save a
billionaire. You have to fight some truly terrifying creatures on your quest to survive and find the missing billionaire. With the first game having a solid story this sequel should be no different.
Octopath Traveller 2
Feb. 24, 2023
(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
A sequel to the original Octopath with a throwback of visuals that brings back to those fond SNES rpg. With a large story and tons of hours this should fill the void for seeking a classic SNES RPG.
Scars Above
Feb. 28, 2023
(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, X)
Scars Above is a third person action adventure. From trailers this game seems to be a sci-fi shooter that looks like an interesting mix of Returnal and a regular action title.
Dead Space Remake review is coming next week.
