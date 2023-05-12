Local seniors featured in award-winning documentary

The Kelowna Chapter of the Canadian Company of Pilgrims is hosting the first screening of the award-winning documentary titled Walking the Camino: Six Ways to Santiago.
The Kelowna screening will be held in the newly refurbished auditorium with a state-of-the art multi-screen video and sound system.
This film has never been publicly screened in Kelowna despite hundreds of Kelowna residents having walked this ancient route over the past decades.
The two Canadian pilgrims featured in the Camino documentary are locals Wayne Emde, from Vernon and Jack Greenhalgh,
from Kelowna, both well-traveled retirees.
Wayne was 65 at the time the film was recorded, and Jack was 73.
Jack always wanted to walk the Camino due to his interest in history. Wayne loves the “one-way” nature of the Camino, which represents leaving his past and walking toward his future.
Lydia B. Smith, a U.S. film director, producer, will also be attending. Lydia has worked in both production and in the camera department on major motion pictures, commercials, and music videos all over the world. Wayne, Jack, and Lydia will be available for photos and a Q&A session after the film.
The film’s full cast of featured pilgrims run the gamut of ages (from age three to 73), nationalities, religious backgrounds, and motivations for walking.
If you’ve ever wondered about walking a Camino, have plans to walk, want to support loved ones who have – or will – walk, or love to be inspired, this film is for you! Through Walking the Camino: Six Ways to Santiago, we can journey into the hearts and minds of six modern-day pilgrims as they cope with blisters, exhaustion, loneliness, and self-doubt to triumph over
fears and prejudices that have become roadblocks to living a fulfilled life.
Walking the Camino is a total immersion experience that captures the trials and tribulations associated with a group of modern pilgrims who decide to walk the Camino de Santiago.
The most popular route & the journey this film portrays, is the Camino Francés, starts at Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France, and is 780 kilometres long. Anyone who is walking the Camino is considered to be a pilgrim.
Millions of travelers have embarked on an epic pilgrimage across northern Spain that is known to be profoundly enlightening, spiritually nourishing, and physically challenging.
Today, several hundred thousand people a year embark on this mostly unpaved path with little more than a backpack and a pair of boots.
The screening has been organized by the Kelowna Chapter of the Canadian Company of Pilgrims, an organization whose purpose is to support those who have walked or are planning to walk the Camino.
Net proceeds from this event will go to a Spanish not-for -profit pilgrims’ hostel on the Camino, the Albergue Oasis Trails.
The hostel provides food, shelter, and support for pilgrims during their journey at minimal cost.
This event takes place May 26 at 7 p.m. and provides an opportunity to support their efforts, give back.
Early bird tickets are $20 and can be purchased at santiago.ca until May 14.
After May 14 tickets will be $25. Tickets will be available at the door.
Tickets to these screenings often sell out so get your tickets early.