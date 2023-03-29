OSO and Cable an oh so good concert

Gary Cable promises this weekend’s performances with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will not simply be a repeat of his sold-out 2020 shows in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.
“For anyone who saw Orchestral Rock Odyssey in 2020, they will have a sense of the spectacle of what 80-plus musicians can create,” Cable said in an interview. “But in terms of repertoire, ORO 2023 is essentially a new concert.”
There are four or five songs (less than one-third of the concert) that will be reprised but that’s only part of the story, The Gary Cable Project and leader,
musician and composer said.
“I’d like to say that audience feedback was involved in that decision to change up the concert, but most of the folks I spoke to said they would love to see the exact same show again. I have literally received requests – from concert-goers, orchestra members and even members of the tech crew – to include songs from 2020 such as MacArthur Park or the Toto Medley. Most of them did not make the cut,” he said.
“I simply had too many new arrangements that I was excited about, of songs by Chicago and Billy Joel and Michael Jackson and Christopher Cross and others, that I wanted to showcase this year. And even with a full two hours of music, there is not much being carried over from three years ago. And for those songs we are bringing back (all-time favourites), I still thought I could improve on those arrangements. So I did. ‘Bottom line’ – the feel-good vibe will be the same, great musicianship will still be on display, but most of the music is new (but, of course, old).”
The Kelowna performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (March 31) at Kelowna Community Theatre; the Penticton show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (April 1) at Cleland Community Theatre; and the Vernon concert is at 7 p.m. on Sunday (April 2) at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre. Contact the Kelowna Community Theatre box office at 250-469-8940 for Kelowna (close to sold-out) and Penticton performances, and TicketSeller at 250-549-7469 for the Vernon show.
Cable, a long-time professional pianist, keyboard player and musical arranger, founded The Gary Cable Project several years ago based on his connections in the world of live and session musicians. His band is comprised of “A-list” musicians who have performed and recorded with the likes of Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Joe Cocker, The Pointer Sisters, Gino Vanelli, Chilliwack, Neil Young, the Powder Blues Band, Ian Tyson, Sarah McLachlan and the great Ray Charles.
Band members are: Cable on piano, keyboards and vocals; Gord Maxwell on bass guitar and vocals; Jay Haugen on guitars and vocals; Gord Lee Worden on guitars, keyboards and vocals; and Aaron Anderson on guitars, keyboards and vocals.
Kelowna’s Spectrum Singers, directed by Kim Kleineberg, will provide the choral backup for songs that are the perfect combination of rock band, orchestra and vocal choir.
“Every era boasts its music and artists that stand the test of time – classics that are performed and loved decades or even centuries beyond their creation,” said Nikki Attwell, OSO’s music librarian.
“This isn’t news for symphony orchestras that regularly play music three, four or even five hundred years old. But the 20th century is no exception. Classic rock and pop hits that were written and recorded in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s resonate just as strongly right now, whether you’re a Gen Z discovering a whole era of fabulous retro music or Baby Boomers who were there, rocking out at concerts in stadiums and farmers’ fields.”
“I like to think that the recordings that were released between the mid-60s and mid-80s represent the Golden Age of popular music,” adds Cable.
“In retrospect, we can see that albums like Sgt. Peppers (Beatles) and Pet Sounds (Beach Boys) began to explore brand new territory for music: new sounds, new lyrical themes and a much broader scope of production. The albums that followed, like Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin IV, pushed the boundaries even further. Artists had incredible freedom (both budgetary and literal) to express their art. Coincidentally, we also see more integration of the orchestra into what many had thought was a non-complementary genre.”
Great music has been created in every age of human history, and popular music can be as boundless as the human experience, he said.
“Each of these songs is from someone who charted their own course and found new voices. Some 50 years later, this music feels as fresh and relevant as when we first heard it. And musicians and music lovers of every age can draw inspiration from these creations. I know I do. Moreover, many of these songs are part of the ‘soundtrack of our life’ - inextricably tied to moments or events. To experience this music is like looking through a window on another time.”
Cable has been fascinated by the combination of rock and orchestral music for many years.
“First, the orchestra is a big, beautiful ‘instrument’ that offers colours and textures that you cannot create in any other way. And in skilled hands – say Henry Mancini or Nelson Riddle or Quincy Jones, an arranger can make magic, moments that enhance the composer’s intent.
“Second, performing great music in a collaboration between musicians who usually occupy very different ‘lanes’ is both challenging and exciting.
“Third, we have the honour of keeping alive music that is gradually fading from view as many of the original artists have either stopped performing or have sadly passed on.
“Fourth, and for me the most important of all, is that the result is elevated beyond anything that a rock band or orchestra or chorus could create on their own.”
As for his personal favourites, “Every song in the concert (and many others that I have arranged for this configuration) is a unique and innovative work that comes from a significant time in my life. So truly, they are all personal favourites. Some of them I have known and loved as long as I can remember. Others I came to appreciate as my musical tastes evolved. And one (which, audience willing, we may play as an encore) is a brilliant piece of music that I suspect no one in the audience has ever heard before. It was a world-wide hit but only briefly appeared on the charts in North America. I love to find a gem like that and share it with a whole new audience.”