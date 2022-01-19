Unvaccinated man can’t fly out to see sick mother
Dear Editor:
I am writing as I am an unvaccinated Canadian, and not because I am an antivaxxer, misogynistic or racist, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have people believe.
But because we just were not comfortable with the data available for the mRNA vaccines and my wife was pregnant, when they first came out so we decided to stay home and go from there.
Since then, we have decided we will get one of the other vaccine types if it is truly required, once they make it to Canada as well. What that decision has done now it seems, has doomed me to possibly not seeing my mother again, and not allowing my new daughter to meet her.
Why you ask. Well my mom has been diagnosed with a very aggressive leukemia and she lives in Mexico.
Although we allow unvaccinated in to see loved ones, for school, work or as a sports player or diplomat, we are not allowed to leave to be with my mom.
They have put the power to allow you to leave in the hands of the airlines (why I am not sure). And they deemed my reason not "essential.”
Or so it seems, as they just denied me without an explanation. But the thing is I am not just going to see her, she needs regular blood and platelet transfusions and possibly a bone marrow transplant in the future. All which I can provide. But again, I explained to WestJet, but it didn't matter.
All we want to do is leave the country to a country with zero restrictions, so I am confused at the issue.
I have tried Health Canada, Public Health, COVID line, everything I can, even WestJet, trying to get a manager to talk to, etc, after 16 hours of waiting on hold, etc. I see no options.
So I am hoping to try and get any sort of help I can. Canada is a place I have always stood up for, and even through all this, we have tried to make the best choices for our family.
But to hold me hostage and potentially miss the final days of my mom’s life, it’s scary.
Jase Zwarich, Vernon
Conservatives, too, have tried to restrict right to vote
Dear Editor:
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s comment on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, fueled by false claims of a rigged election, reads as follows: “Biden who is destroying our nation with insane policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theatre is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, shortly thereafter, on Facebook
parroted these Trump/Republican lines almost verbatim in his personal attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As to elections, we haven’t forgotten Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre crafted the Unfair Elections Act,
which was designed to make it more difficult for seniors in care, university students, minorities, the disabled and the disadvantaged to vote.
When Chief Electoral Officer
Marc Mayrand and Auditor General Sheila Fraser pointed out the inequities in Bill C-23, he attacked them viciously, accusing them of power-seeking.
O’Toole’s rhetoric regarding vaccine production in our own country is laughable in its hypocrisy. It was the Conservatives who gave away Connaught Labs and Chalk River, leaving Canada to go cap in hand to the rest of the world for medical supplies. Shame!
Like his apparent guru, Trump, the well being of the country appears to be immaterial to Erin O’Toole. Of sole importance is his desperation for power, by any means and he makes no bones about it .
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Stupid Americans making a mess of their country
Dear Editor:
Columnist David Bond recognizes the deplorable antics of the GOP in the United States.
What in heaven’s name is lacking down there? Something is definitely flawed.
The disruptive Trumpery nonsense continues unabated and one could agree with Carlo M. Cipola, a U.S. university professor of economics, that non-stupid people need to be vigilant because stupid people have damaging powers. And we see copious numbers of stupid people still hanging on to the ridiculous notion that Trump has the ability to govern their country effectively.
He couldn’t do so during his one term, so why can’t supposedly educated people make the appropriate judgments to jettison this fool to outer space.
King George III of England did his best, in the late 1700s to prevent the 13 colonies from going their own way. The unworkable self-rule of every state continues to this day with the incredulous idea that each state can govern itself without regard for the country as a whole. You would think rational thinkers would come up with more workable governing arrangements.
Georgie, your best efforts weren’t good enough, as we witness the United States sink into tyranny, in spite of itself.
American cousins, I will stop calling you stupid if you meet me halfway and cease being stupid.
Paul Crossley, Penticton