New programming, beloved favourites and musical acts to highlight the fair

The Pacific National Exhibition has announced its 2023 Fair programming. The annual Fair, which will be held from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4, is B.C.’s longest running and largest ticketed event.
“The PNE Fair is thrilled to be back in full operation with an extensive entertainment offering. There is truly something unique for people of all ages,” said president and CEO Shelley Frost in a media release. “We have an array of great new entertainment and attractions and can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store this summer.”
The 2023 Fair will continue with its tradition of showcasing a diverse entertainment lineup featuring appearances by internationally acclaimed musicians and performers as well as custom designed programming created specifically for the PNE Fair.
PNE Fair guests will enjoy sensational performances featuring some of music history’s biggest names in Pop, Rock, and R&B as well as emerging artists whose stars are on the rise.
We have partnered with Just for Laughs Comedy to bring you several nights of unparalleled comedic talent in the Pacific Coliseum.
NEW! More than 400 of Claude Monet’s artworks are thrillingly brought to new life in Beyond Monet, a unique and exhilarating multimedia experience. This family-friendly immersive exhibition wraps guests in light and colour that focuses and refocuses into the flowers and landscapes of Monet's brilliant masterpieces.
World class The Flying Fools high divers will make you laugh and make you gasp as they dive from incredible heights. Don’t close your eyes and hold your breath as you watch acrobats plunge from 80 feet in the air. Fun for all ages!
For more information about PNE Fair’s upcoming entertainment and attractions, visit their website at pne.ca