The wise words of Helen Keller and Mahatma Gandhi were referenced Tuesday by West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom at the inaugural meeting of the new city council.
“‘Alone, we can do so little, together we can do so much’. By Helen Keller,” Milsom said. “And secondly, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world. By Mahatma Gandhi.”
Milsom thanked voters for electing him and the new council and promised to work hard during the four year term of office.
“West Kelowna is the place to be. Our future is very bright,” he said.
Milsom and the other councillors were sworn into office by city administrator Paul Gipps instead of a provincial court judge, as is the practice in other cities.
“The people of West Kelowna have placed their faith and their trust in us as their leaders to provide good governance and to ensure that essential work is being done by our local government,” Milsom said.
“We must continue to invest in policing and fire rescue so that our residents are safe and secure. We must manage our civic infrastructure and public spaces so that the needs of our residents and businesses are met today and in the future,” he said.
“We must be fiscally responsible and always prudent with public money. We must make decisions after careful listening and thought, and we must make decisions based on what’s best for the community as a whole,” he said.
“Leadership is also about vision and West Kelowna, it’s not a small town anymore. West Kelowna is one of the fastest growing cities in one of the fastest growing regions in British Columbia. With growth comes challenges and opportunities,” he said.
A key goal of the upcoming term will be completion of the updated official community plan and the 2023 municipal budget, Milsom said.
“Council members will have ample opportunity to contribute their visionary thoughts and ideas to these key planning documents,” he said.
The new council consists of Milsom, elected to a second term, returned councillor incumbents Rick De Jong, Carol Zanon, Stephen Johnston, and Jason Friesen, along with newcomers Tasha Da Silva and Garrett Millsap.