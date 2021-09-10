Vax cards need to specify ‘COVID’
Dear Editor:
Let me make it perfectly clear that I support the introduction of the B.C. vaccine card. I’ve already downloaded mine.
But I’m confused how it specifically identifies one as being fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
COVID-19 is not mentioned on the thing at all.
I appreciate that it will likely be understood in B.C. that one is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but how about elsewhere in Canada or the U.S. or Europe? This is important if we are going down the road of requiring unambiguous proof of COVID-19 vaccination (as the Liberals are proposing) to get on planes or trains, or attend large public events such concerts or professional sport arenas in any other jurisdiction.
I think the B.C. vaccine card needs to explicitly say “fully-vaccinated against COVID-19” on it or words to that effect.
Gordon Swaters, West Kelowna
Objectors need to do a little bit of research
Dear Editor:
Nothing in the current cacophony about “rights” tells me that the protesters have studied the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, have any understanding of how civil rights are protected in Canada, or understand the legal issues related to vaccine passports.
In Section One, the Charter grants
federal and provincial governments the authority to limit rights “subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
When a Charter challenge to vaccine passports occurs, the government will call many well qualified individuals to support their actions. They will probably pass the Oakes Test. (Look it up.)
The “rights” people have few, if any, credible authorities to testify against the effectiveness of vaccines.
One opinion states, “a person who chooses not to get vaccinated as a matter of personal preference—especially where that choice is based on misinformation or misunderstandings of scientific information—does not have grounds for a human rights complaint…”
I doubt protesters have researched what legal experts say about this issue. Much legal discussion relates to privacy and protecting religious beliefs and medical conditions.
A joint statement by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Privacy Commissioners, provides one of many comprehensive analyses of the problem.
Without a government vaccine passport, different institutions will establish independent policies. Some have already done so.
In Canada, some provinces have required proof of immunization for school entry for years. For years, different countries have required proof of vaccination before visitors can enter. Businesses have the right to restrict access to their premises, (barring discrimination against Charter-protected groups.)
No shoes, no shirt, no service — completely legal.
In B.C., smokers’ indoors rights were extinguished years ago and the public right to clean air took precedence. Legally. The few cases in Canadian Case Law “reflect a clear tendency for courts to defer to the government’s determination of the need to limit individual right for the sake of public health.”
In the event that new, solid evidence shows a different approach Is needed, this all becomes moot.
Nothing to date convinces me that the “rights” protesters understand the situation. Chicken Little has screamed, “The sky is falling,” and they are running alongside her, hurting people as they do so.”
Linda Pedy, Penticton
Candidate backing Trudeau’s pipeline
Dear Editor:
Recently I listened to an interview with Sarah Eves, the federal Liberal candidate for Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. When asked about the Liberal purchase of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, she talked about how pipelines are safer than trains to transport oil from Alberta through B.C. to the Lower Mainland.
She doesn’t get it. This is not oil; it’s bitumen. It’s full of sand and toxins and must be diluted with light end oils to be able to go through pipelines. We still don’t know how to clean up bitumen spills.
Eves lives in the Merritt area so should be acutely aware of this issue. Is she playing the ignorant card to cave into Justin Trudeau’s pipeline fantasies? Or is she simply ignorant?
Bitumen is not oil. Refine it in Alberta to turn it into oil then talk about transporting oil in pipelines.
The NDP has a higher understanding of this issue and, with Joan Phillip, a candidate that gets it. First Nations water supply is at risk in the Merritt area due to TMX, as is the Fraser/Thompson watershed.
On Sept. 20 vote for the Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola candidate that gets it.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
I take British kings for $200, Alex
Dear Editor:
Your “Today in History” column stated that William the Conqueror was “England’s first King”.
That is incorrect.
The first King of England was King Egbert who reigned from 827 to 839. He was King of Wessex but, in 827, he conquered the Kingdom of Mercia which made him King of all England south of the River Humber. He later added Northumberland and North Wales to his kingdom.
William the Conqueror was the first Norman king of England having been Duke of Normandy when he defeated the army of King Harold II at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
Brian Butler, Penticton
Voting for change in South Okanagan
Dear Editor:
We need a change of government in Ottawa as it’s increasingly clear that our country cannot survive another Liberal government under Justin Trudeau.
I have been following the local candidates’ platforms here in the South Okanagan- West Kootenay and I am very impressed with the Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
She is tuned in to what is happening locally and she will be a strong voice for us. Current MP Richard Cannings has had two disappointing terms and come up short both times.
It’s time for a change. I will be voting for Helena Konanz on Sept. 20.
Merle Gmiterek, Oliver
Respect, support front-line workers
Dear Editor:
What freedoms do we enjoy?
From the time we were old enough to understand what freedoms we, as Canadians, enjoy, and why we enjoy them through the sacrifice of others, we sometimes lose sight as to what they are.
Sometimes we have a tendency to over-emphasize them to make a case for ourselves. By way of quick review let’s revisit the fundamental freedoms.
The following list is a list of fundamental freedoms:
Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms:
• Freedom of conscience and religion;
• Freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication;
• Freedom of peaceful assembly; and
• Freedom of association
The COVID pandemic appears to be viewed as an over-emphasized freedom at this time. There seems to be some conflicting views as to the science factor and the perceived reality factor.
On the one hand, there are people who have followed the protocols of science and received one or both vaccinations. On the other, there are those who want nothing to do with science and the covid vaccine scenario.
Recently there have been several protests as to vaccinating and mandating of masks … again! Many people take umbrage as to governmental COVID regulation. For those who may find themselves in this situation, your right to peacefully protest is guaranteed under freedoms.
However, you do not have the right to infringe upon the rights of others. Your choice to not be vaccinated is truly your choice.
However, by not being vaccinated, you are infringing on the rights of friends, family and others by possibly unknowingly passing the covid virus on to them.
The latest protests seem to be at hospitals against front-line workers. Keep in mind that these front-end workers are there to treat and care for COVID patients.
They are not the “bad guys” here.
For you non-vaxxers, think of it this way. By not getting a vaccination, you may possibly get the virus and lo and behold end up in hospital. Who’s going to be looking after your well being? Wow! Wouldn’t you know it… front-line workers that you are venting your spleen against.
As for the upcoming COVID certificate requirement, think of it as an insurance policy that could very well protect you, your non-vaxxer friends and family and not as an infringement on your rights and freedoms.
Moral of the story: “You can’t have your cake and eat it too.”
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Tories taking heart in biblical parables
Dear Editor:
It’s interesting to see how fervently and literally those of the Conservative Official Opposition persuasion take to heart the biblical parable of the talents.
For, in truth, they “reap where they have not sown, and gather where they have scattered no seed, yet require the proceeds , with interest.”
The premise, as in the parable, is that to everyone who has, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.
But from he who has not, even what he has will be taken away, as befits such an individual.
Comforting, isn’t it.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Harper slashed service, Trudeau looks after people
Dear Editor:
When Erin O’Toole began his campaign, he said that if Canada had produced our own vaccines at the start of the pandemic, we would have had them sooner and cheaper.
Obviously, he wasn’t aware it was Stephen Harper who closed the labs and “laid off" the scientists (who probably got good jobs in the United States) to save money — just like John Diefenbaker in the 1950s shut down production of the Avro Arrow jet, leading top Canadian scientists, engineers and other brilliant people to move stateside.
As for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, who have spent so much money — really? Maybe they care more about the citizens of Canada than how much money they save.
That’s our money for our benefit. When the pandemic hit, a lot of people lost their jobs. They had no money for rent, food, electricity, heat, etc.
The last two years, they’ve been buying vaccines trying to keep the people healthy. That is what is important now, not how much money in the bank.
I notice the NDP promising an awful lot when they get into power — lower housing prices, cheaper child care. Tax everyone to the max.
Overtaxed people with money will just move to a more conducive environment.
I was so disappointed by the actions of Canadians on their reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. I really thought we were smarter and better educated, but these gullible idiots will believe some unknown,
faceless something on the internet rather than experienced, educated people coming up with solutions to save our lives.
I think they're just too chicken to get a shot, but they make it worse for so many others — just dragging this whole thing out. Selfish.
Dale Raymond, West Kelowna
Rhinoceros Party outlived its purpose
Dear Editor:
Remember the Rhinoceros Party?
We thought they were a group of chemically, laid-back folks dedicated to mixing up the political scene, man.
While they had a great platform, our concern was their motivation, qualifications and, last but not least, the attention span of the clowns.
“Clowns” being their term for candidate.
Things have changed on the political front since the 1980s, it is way less funny and way more urgent to pick the right candidate.
As I see it in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, the Greens have fielded a great candidate, but the party is so weak and divided ever since Elizabeth May stepped down, it has no chance of making a substantial difference.
But we need the values of the Greens. We also need a candidate who can beat the big party money.
Richard Cannings has the right qualifications, motivation and speaks up for people.
Our country desperately needs a candidate with knowledge of environmental issues, someone to promote public safety and health, a lifetime biologist working for the good of all creatures and one who can navigate parliamentary procedure. Boots on the ground now.
The time really is now.
I wholeheartedly support Richard Cannings and encourage you to mark your X by his name on Sept. 20th.
Lynn Crassweller, Penticton
Firefighters save the day in Penticton
Dear Editor:
A huge thank you and shout out to the Penticton fire department, the B.C. Wildfire Service and the RCMP for their rapid response and control of Thursday’s fire on the KVR trail right below our log house.
Thank you also to the helicopter bucketing pilot. Their work was phenomenal We are eternally grateful.
Cathy Rublee and the Stathers family, Penticton
Get ready, minority government coming
Dear Editor:
Canada’s televised federal leadership debate was a genuine display of Canada’s diverse citizenry for telling another enviable minority government.
Joe Schwarz, Penticton