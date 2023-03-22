’Tis the season for the worms

At the beginning of the week, we had the first day of spring, but you wouldn’t have known it because snow still caps the mountainside and I’m still wearing a toque and gloves to walk the dogs in the mornings. It doesn’t feel like garden weather, and I am not motivated to start the chore of grooming the garden beds. Until I witness at least one crocus or iris sprouting from the cold ground, usually a hint of spring, I wait for a true sign.
———
As I wait for garden worms to waken, I am excited that Canadian musical comedy trio, The Arrogant Worms are scheduled to perform tonight, at The Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., Lake Country from 7 p.m. onwards. This talented trio break down gritty topics and dish the dirt in song with topics that include space, politics, yoga pants and even uncomfortable chairs can be a dusty ditty. I still am laughing from one title I came across; History Is Made Up Of Stupid People. Tickets for tonight’s concert are $39 through links on the venue website at creeksidetheatre.com
———
Tomorrow from 5 – 7 p.m. its happy hour at Copper Brewing, 1851 Kirschner Rd, and its also the first time I will be performing at this venue. Loni Moger and I will be setting the atmosphere alight when we perform a selection of classic songs from pop, soul, jazz and a dash of country music. All the elements that make a great setlist for happy hour hummalongs! There is no cover-charge but I will have a tip jar by the stage. I hope you can come and support this local Kelowna live music event.
———
Rock band Malibu Knights is back in Kelowna and performing Friday night at Freddy's Brewpub, 124-948 McCurdy Rd, from 7 – 9:30 p.m. there is no cover but call for reservations for a table at: 250-765-8956. For more event information visit us online at www.freddysbrewpub.com
———
Penticton kicks off Ignite The Arts on Friday for a 10 day celebration of arts and culture. Key events include the unveiling of the Penticton Art Gallery’s Mini Mural project, Art Walk by the lake, Artists Talks, creative kids camps, Youth song writing workshops and a parade for no reason at all.
This week there is a wide range of community programs and events including free workshops and educational programs and live music. I urge you to peruse the website at: pentictonartgallery.com/register-online/tickets for the calendar of events happening as well as links to tickets and passes to set your itinerary for your best experience.
One event I’d like to highlight is The Half Life of Marie Curie on March 24 through Penticton’s Tempest Theatre. Artistic Director and professional film and stage actress Kate Twa along with Denise Kenney will star in this production. Known in popular culture as the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize (and in fact, she won two), The Half Life of Marie Curie delves into some of the personal and political aspects of this eminent scientist’s life.
The story begins at a point where she is weakened and demoralized by a scandal of ruthless reporters and goes to a seaside retreat on the British coast. Tickets are $35 through tempest.ca/on-stage
———
Last week I re-watched There’s Something About Mary, with a few friends of mine after dinner and I
forgot how absolutely hilarious this was and it reminded me of what belly roaring laughter felt like. The film features Cameron Diaz as the title character, while Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon, Lee Evans, and Chris Elliott all play men who are in love with Mary, and vying for her affection.
The 1998 movie is now playing at Bernies Kelowna, 353 Bernard Ave. on Saturday, March 25 from 6-8 p.m. then again on March 27 from 7-9 p.m.
This fabulous theatre with full bar and food service is a perfect venue to get a gang together or just go out as a couple and remind yourself what true laughter feels like. I can’t recommend it enough. Check out their website at bernieskelowna.com
———
Sunday Night Sessions at the Back Room, hosted by Rann Berry is back by popular demand. On Sunday from 7-9:30 p.m. local singer/songwriters are invited to perform in an intimate and candle lit setting at the backroom of Dakoda’s Pub, 1574 Harvey Ave. in Kelowna. This week Rann welcomes award-winning Jimmy LeGuilloux to the stage who will be performing original and eclectic covers. Tickets are $20 through Eventbrite.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.