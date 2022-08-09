A Kelowna educator whose long career included a 10-year stint as superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools has died.
Ron Rubadeau was 73.
“It is with sad hearts that we announce that Dr. Ron Rubadeau passed away on Wednesday, August 3 after a multi-year battle with serious health issues,” the school district said in a statement released Tuesday.
Rubadeau worked in the district for 29 years, starting in 1977 as supervisor of integrated supportive services. He was superintendent from 1996 until his retirement in 2006.
Born in the U.S. in 1949, he moved to Canada in the early 1970s, settling in B.C.
“During his career, Dr. Rubadeau was known for his unwavering advocacy and support of students with diverse abilities. He was a prolific writer and would often put forth his ideas for transformative change through published articles,” the district release states.
Outside the school district, Rubadeau was active in a number of volunteer organizations, including the Central Okanagan Sailing Association. He chaired the B.C. Summer Games that were held in Kelowna in 2008, and he oversaw an effort by 22,000 students to plant trees replacing the ones lost in a devastating 2003 forest fire.
The family says that at Rubadeau’s request there will be no public service.