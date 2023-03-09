Thirty-four years ago, the Grist Mill’s then-head interpreter, Sharon Rempel, founded a little something called “Seedy Saturday” that has since become an incredibly popular way, across Canada, to share seeds, knowledge and community. There are now well over a hundred such events happening across Canada every spring.
The Grist Mill and Gardens invites the public to Cawston Community Hall, 2119 Main St., Cawston on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for our community’s very own Seedy Saturday to exchange seeds and share knowledge.
This Seedy Saturday is coming together with exhibitors that include a variety of regional seed vendors as well as those who make great use of local agricultural products, making juice, honey, dried fruit, bedding plants and more.
There will also be several local groups including the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society with information and education materials and the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society with kids activities.
Be sure to start looking through your seed boxes and cupboards to see if you have anything you’d like to share with others as part of our big seed swap table. Also, please invite anyone else you know who might be interested in this event.
Admission is by donation with partial proceeds going to support the exceptional work of Seeds of Diversity, in
particular, their Canadian Seed Library – a collection of over 2300 regionally-adapted and rare seed varieties – some of which have a very close connection with our site.
There will also be coffee, tea, baked goodies and lunch available.
If you have seeds you’d like to sell or swap and need a table, please get in touch with us as soon as possible at info@oldgristmill.ca or 250-499-9021.
More information is available on the Grist Mill website: oldgristmill.ca.