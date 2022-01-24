More density will help with affordability
I was disheartened to read recent letters bemoaning the addition of more homes in the Kelowna area, or the replacement of old homes with new homes.
One might ask why Beryl Itani thinks that highrises will sit empty, given that the vacancy rate in Kelowna is a paltry 2.1%. (City can’t accommodate the extra people four more highrises will bring, Jan. 21)
Is replacing an old detached home with a new mansion ideal? Of course not, but unless the property is zoned to allow multi-unit starter homes, what else could we expect?
We all agree that affordable development would be preferable to market-rate development in a perfect world, but the reality is that developers have the right to build to make profit.
Taxpayers cannot afford a massive spending spree for affordable housing. Kelowna is in a housing crisis based on a lack of supply and an excess of demand.
Council cannot do anything about demand, and Kelowna is further constrained in supply due to our hillsides, lake, and farmland.
Until we allow gentle forms of increased density in all areas of our community, we will see more towers and less “missing middle” housing.
Young people, even young professionals like myself, will be forced out of the community we love by people afraid of making the zoning changes necessary to save the middle class.
Davis Kyle, Kelowna
Yes, we should vote on new rec centre
Kudos to Ron Seymour on his Jan. 20 column (The city has alternatives).
As a longtime citizen of the Okanagan Valley and Kelowna, I agree with him that there is no
reason a referendum for the Parkinson Recreation Centre rebuild couldn't be advanced to this fall, when we vote for the mayor and council.
The question could be asked at that time to save not only money, but to get an honest input from the taxpayers and voters of Kelowna.
I also cannot understand why it is suggested to change the history of Kelowna by changing the name of Parkinson Rec Centre to a Kelowna Community Campus.
This is absurd. The word campus is used far too frequently all around the town.
Mayor Dick Parkinson was definitely one of the best mayors, who put in endless hours to build our beautiful city. Lets get together and save our Kelowna history, instead of replacing it.
Linda Yandel, Kelowna
Unvaccinated man can make another choice
Re: Unvaccinated man can’t fly out to see sick mother (letter, Jan 20, page A7):
You have made the voice to not vaccinate and now blame everyone else because you cannot fly. The rules for flying were mandated by the government, not the separate airlines.
Make a new choice, get your shots, obviously you are considering it, and fly to Mexico to your sick Mom and introduce her new granddaughter!
G. Macaulay, Westbank
Immigration should be tied to construction
Could Justin Trudeau be a stooge for the real estate and rental industry without realizing it? His inherent neediness causes him to clamber up on the world stage whenever an opportunity presents itself. He likes to make grandiose promises, even to potential immigrants.
Last year, the Liberal government met its target of welcoming 401,000 new permanent residents as part of the 2021-23 Immigration Levels Plan.
I can’t help wondering if their so-called ‘plan’ is well-thought-out. Ideally the number of new permanent residents allowed into Canada would be based in large part on the new residential construction estimates for any given year.
Perhaps the current prime minister and his band of advisers have never heard of the law of supply and demand. If ordinary Canadians and non-wealthy new residents are frustrated by the realization they may never be able to own their own home or even find reasonably priced accommodations, they need look no farther than the Liberal cabal in Ottawa.
Targeted, well-managed (Did I hear you snicker?) tax incentives for residential construction might be the most pragmatic way to put the brakes on run-away real estate and rental prices.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Drug criminals getting away with murder
Re: “Violence follows traffickers,” (page 1, Saturday).
So, I read a known felon in Naramata has been found with a great amount of cash (pretty sure we can figure out where that came from) along with several weapons and he is taken into custody to await trial while we taxpayers provide him with food and accommodation until he’s released.
All too often in the past, drug felons do a short jail sentence and then resume their lives of selling drugs, maybe committing murder and who knows what.
Then the next thing I read is the government’s mandate to stop our lifeline of truckers from bringing food, medical and other necessities for us to live and survive because they may or may not be vaccinated.
So, it seems to me we are soft on hardened criminals while shutting down necessary supplies from some truck driver who 99.9% of the population will never come in contact with.
Anyone who suggests that we’re not living in something akin to a socialist or fascist state being forced upon us needs to be re-educated.
There is no justice in Canada today!
Harry DeRosier, Summerland
Therapists want their industry regulated
This new year begins with continued lockdowns and other challenges to one’s mental health.
This is evidenced in the number of news articles referencing mental health over the past week. Being able to access safe, competent and ethical mental health services is more important than ever.
On Dec. 20, 2020, the Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in BC (FACT BC) made application to the government to regulate mental health counselling services in this province by forming a college, whose sole purpose would be to protect the public.
Health Minister Adrian Dix turned this down, leaving counselling therapy unregulated.
Many therapists voluntarily belong to the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors, an association that attempts to provide both member services and protection of the public. It is difficult for one association to both serve its members and protect the public well at the same time.
One disadvantage of a voluntary organization is that if a complaint has been filed against a therapist, even if a consent agreement or disciplinary action has occurred, there is no way for a potential client to know this.
Therapy places one in a position of extreme vulnerability and therefore potential harm at the hands of inexperienced or unethical clinicians.
Most therapists offer a complimentary 10-20 minute telephone consultation to discuss “fit.”
Inquiring whether they’re a member of BCACC is helpful but not a guarantee of receiving safe, competent and ethical treatment.
Therefore, questioning whether they’ve been the subject of a complaint or had an investigation into their practice may help assess fit and risk of engaging with this practitioner.
Please support FACT BC in their efforts to get counselling therapy regulated. Visit their website to see their efforts, resources, and a sample letter to write to your MLA.
Carol Fawcett, Oliver
U.K. not example airport should heed
I read with interest comments by our airport managing director Sam Samaddar regarding COVID-19 travel regulations in Canada.
Is he also an epidemiologist who questions policy enacted by medical professionals to protect the Canadian public? He sounds more like an airline lobbyist.
Samaddar is a civil servant who is employed to carry out government policy, and manage our local airport facility. By choosing the U.K. to be his reference country as an example to follow in managing international travel with respect to COVID, he has chosen the lowest standard of COVID management in the western world.
He has no idea of the political, not medical, issues that underlie U.K. COVID policy. The U.K. is acknowledged across the political spectrum to be governed, if one could even use that term, by an irresponsible, unqualified prime minister.
As a visitor to the Kelowna airport on Saturday, I found the parking lot icy slick with irregular, packed, crusty snow and ice as the general surface on which to walk. By comparison all the mall parking lots I could see along the highway on the way home were clean and bare, in other words, plowed in a timely manner.
I suggest Mr Samaddar get back to the nitty gritty of daily management and leave our health care in the hands of medical officials.
Don Henderson, Kelowna