Microsoft won a major battle in court this week. The FTC was seeking to hold up the purchasing deal of Activision Blizzard. The FTC was seeking the injection saying it would weaken gaming competition.
Judge Scott Corley stated in court.
“The FTC has not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets,”.
This brings the deal one step closer to completion. The FTC can appeal the decision which they have until July 14 to do. How this decision affects other markets is still up in the air. The UK blocked the deal citing “cloud gaming” concerns. The EU and 35 other countries on the other hand have approved the deal.
Microsoft already had agreed to signing a deal that would guarantee Call of Duty on Sony’s Playstation for years to come if it meant completing the deal faster. Microsoft also said that they would even bring Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch which hasn’t happened for years now.
Gaming history is dying
A study published with Software Preservation Network found a disappointing number of videogames are not commercially available for players to buy today. Now we aren’t just talking about those classic NES or Atari games. The study found that just 13 per cent of games released before 2010 can still be bought commercially. The world’s best selling console the PS2 fared even worse. The study found that after looking at over 4000 games only 12 per cent are still available.
With the WiiU and 3DS digital stores having closed this year, gamers saw the disappearance of 1,000 unique games. I don’t support piracy but if not for emulators how is a person supposed to get a hold of those games if the developers aren’t offering those games to consumers.
So what can we do to preserve those games so future generations can enjoy them for years to come? We already have libraries that can lend out digital copies of movies, books etc, why not video games too.
The owners of those licenses don’t have any way for gamers to purchase those games physically or digitally.
Why not work with the preservation society and have the ability to lend out those titles so future generations can also enjoy the games? We as gamers have had a large number of titles that have touched us through the generations of consoles.
Currently there are copyright laws that are preventing libraries, etc. from distributing games the same way they do movies and books. That law is being looked at in 2024.
Hopefully this will be addressed then so gamers years and years from now can enjoy the same titles they grew up with. Games just as movies and books should not be lost forever, but preserved indefinitely.
