Okanagan History: Italian farmers have deep roots

In the early 1900s, a plea was put out to many European countries, encouraging men to obtain titles of British Columbia farm land and to provide manpower for the development of railway and irrigation systems. Hundreds of Italian men responded, mostly as sojourners, with the intention of working here for a short time and sending money back home. Some of these men made numerous trips back to Italy as they moved from one work camp to another. Those who took to farming eventually brought their brides or families to the area.
The Belgo Canadian Fruit and Land Company came into being in 1909. It purchased land on the north side of Mission Creek, about eight miles east of Kelowna. Water rights on the north fork of Mission Creek were acquired, thus allowing the company to irrigate 600 acres. Ditches, pipes and syphons were needed to distribute this water to the Gallagher, Joe Rich Road area.
For construction purposes, this area was to become known as “No. 1 Camp Site.” Next to this area, a small townsite was planned, with a magnificent view overlooking the whole of the Central Okanagan.
A crew of Italian immigrants (87 listed on the Canada 1911 Census) was hired to do the pick and shovel work and to clear the right of way.
Louis Constantini arrived here in early 1911 and was followed by my great grandfather, Pasquale Alimonti, whom he met on a Pennsylvania State railway project around 1905. They made Kelowna their home and obtained a small farming acreage on Rutland Road. During winter seasons they worked at logging and mining camps. One of those camps was near Princeton, where they were building an extension railway into the Copper Mountain Mine.
Here, Louis and Pasquale tented with another Italian worker, Pasquale Barrera, who had just arrived. When the job was finished they all agreed to come back to Kelowna where Pasquale Alimonti’s son, Joseph, had just arrived from Ohio.
In late 1914, these men joined the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) construction project, working at Camp Morrissey in the Myra Canyon area. This camp was home to many European labourers who were building the KVR. The abandoned camp was discovered by firefighters, battling the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park forest fire. This was when “The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society” partnered with the University of B.C. Okanagan to sponsor an archaeological dig at the site.
On August 31 of this year, the “Morrissey KVR Construction camp (1912-14) Interpretive Trail” was officially opened.
At this camp there are two stone ovens that were mainly used to bake the many loaves of bread required to feed the men. Joseph Alimonti and Louis Constantini were teamsters at this camp. Great grandfather, Pasquale Alimonti, was a “bull cook” there. One of his jobs was likely stoking those ovens’ fires and baking the bread.
After the KVR project was completed, the three men formed a partnership and developed their farm. In 1920 Pasquale Alimonti was joined by his wife, Domenica Fulvimari, and their two daughters, Francesca and Lucia. It wasn’t long before Francesca married Pasquale Barrera (my grandfather) and Lucia married Louis Constantini, (my great uncle).
Later, in the 1920s, Louis and Joseph provided teamster services for the construction of the Belgo dam, supplying logs from land that they held near the dam site. After seeing a photograph of them cooking fish on a board at Belgo dam, Kelowna Canadian Italian Club members recalled seeing stone ovens at Belgo Dam, 71 years ago.
This past summer (2022), several of us set out to see if we could find the stone ovens. Our first visit showed us that this was going to be an overwhelming job, as the trees have certainly grown and significantly changed the landscape. After some research and a second trip, we located the two stone ovens that looked exactly as they had been described to us.
The importance of this find is that these two stone ovens are in the best condition of any of the many stone ovens found anywhere in B.C. or Washington State. Someone has carefully and lovingly tended to them.
With some the assistance of some heritage groups, hopefully the significance of these stone ovens and the work camps they are in, will be carefully documented and preserved for future generations. The stories that may be generated, will honour many of our forebearers.
