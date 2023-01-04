The City of Kelowna has lifted its temporary parking ban for snow route areas enacted on Dec. 20.
However, city residents who live on these snow routes, plus those who live on tight cul-de-sacs, are being encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when any time it snows, the city said in a media release.
When vehicles are parked off-road, snowplows can clear roads from curb-to-curb quickly instead of weaving in and out around those still parked on the road, explained roadways manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger. Those piles of snow around parked vehicles can also make it more challenging to leave the curb.
During recent heavy snowfalls, the design of some cul-de-sacs, plus on-street parking, resulted in snow-clearing challenges for crews, the.
Schwerdtfeger dispatched additional pieces of equipment to every cul-de-sac in the city last Wednesday and Thursday to pile up snow there so snowmelt could drain off properly, and large city snowplows and garbage collection trucks could get through.
Residents can stay up-to-date on parking bans by:
• Subscribing to the city’s Snow Routes e-newsletter;
• Going online to: kelowna.ca/snow where advisories will be posted;
The city clears snow and de-ices municipal roads (excluding Highways 33 and 97) based on their priority status. Priority one routes include high-traffic roads like Gordon Drive and Rutland Road. Priority two routes include: collector roads, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three and four routes include residential roads and laneways. Highway 97 and Highway 33 are maintained by the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
For more information about snow routes and snow removal including maps, go to kelowna.ca/snow.