Breast cancer survivors paddle to raise awareness, research

Bust’n Loose (Kelowna Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Paddling Team) news release
The Kelowna Breast Cancer Paddling Team, fondly known as Bust’n Loose, is scheduled to represent Kelowna at the IBCPC Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Karapiro, Cambridge, New Zealand on April 10-16.
A team of 26 members will be travelling to New Zealand to participate in this international festival which is held every 3-4 years. “The festival is an international non-competitive participatory event for breast cancer paddler teams who engage in Dragonboat activities as post breast cancer diagnosis rehabilitation,” said the media release.
Since the IBCPC was first established in 2010, Bust’n Loose members have participated in IBCPC festivals in Vancouver, Peterborough, Ontario; Florence, Italy; and Sarasota, Florida. The New Zealand IBCPC Festival will be welcoming 4,000-5,000 breast cancer paddlers and supporters from 240 teams between the ages of 20 and 80 from more than 30 countries.
The BNL team members going to New Zealand are – Diane Facciotti, Jan Derriksan, Nora Harris, Linda Groff, Pamela Crema, Jeaneen Rudolph, Judy Cameron, Chris Berry, Kara Aylard, Julie Cancela, Happy Campbell, Wendy McLeish, Pat McPhee, Judy Hodson, Alice Zaporosky, Lynne Heidt, Jamie Fretz-Stone, Sue McEwan, Joyce Hahn, Missing from photo – Wendy Aitken, Marg Schleppe, Michelle Tinling, Aysia Rankin, Silvana Terry, Lori Pierson, Trish Smith (coach).
Bust’n Loose, formed in 1998, is a group of breast cancer survivors who paddle for fun and competitively to raise awareness about breast cancer and to support breast cancer research.
Through fundraising and donations, Bust’n Loose attends dragon boat festivals to raise awareness about breast cancer and to show that people who have been treated for breast cancer can lead full active lives.
Bust’n Loose has also contributed, through its fundraising efforts, to numerous cancer fundraisers at the Kelowna Cancer Centre.
BNL is always looking for new members, so if you are a breast cancer survivor and want to experience an amazing sport and team camaraderie with fellow survivors, contact us: info@bustnloose.com. And if you want to learn more about Bust’n Loose check us out at bustnloose.com