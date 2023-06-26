What is the world coming to? Recent news has artificial intelligence researchers and CEOS warning of an “extinction risk” from the technology running wild. Forest fires are literally running wild too. Nuclear war might snuff us out. Or economic collapse. If these things don’t get you stressed, then how about the rest of the pressures of everyday life?
Stress is, according to the World Health Organization, “a natural human response that prompts us to address challenges and threats in our lives.” What a gentle way to put it. Scientific experiments attempting to identify the health impacts of stress suggest this natural response may be taking off years of life expectancy.
In one study, Stanford and University of California cell biologists, biochemists, and psychologists examined blood cells in the body’s immune system, comparing highly stressed individuals with a comparable unstressed group. They found the cells looked different in three ways.
First, the cells of the stressed group had shorter telomeres – bits of DNA – and by this shorter length appearing 10 years older than the chronological age of the participants. Second, the stressed group also had lower levels of telomerase, an enzyme that repairs damaged telomeres. Third, the cells of the stressed group had higher levels of free radicals, a volatile molecule that can damage DNA.
Other studies have shown the negative effects of stress on the nervous system, digestive system, cardiovascular system, memory, behaviours, and so on.
Studies on longevity and stress suggest it’s less a question of whether or what kind of stress you face, it’s how you feel about it and how you respond. The comedian, George Burns, who famously lived to 100, remarked, “If you ask what is the single most important key to longevity, I would have to say it is avoiding worry, stress and tension. And if you didn’t ask me, I’d still have to say it.” Humour is an excellent antidote to stress.
Other natural approaches are also recommended as a first line of defence. Having a drink at the cocktail hour qualifies. In our opinion, for some people, the
benefits of moderate alcohol consumption can outweigh the risks recently making news.
We’ve also recommended natural supplements, such as Stress Resist, a concentrated extract of ashwagandha root. Used in Indian traditional medicine for over 3,000 years, it has more recently been shown in scientific studies to be effective in relieving stress and anxiety. You can find it at natural health food stores, available in supplement form from trusted producers like Certified Naturals who carefully control ingredients and offer the dosages that match clinical studies.
How does it work? Ashwagandha has neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. In a 2019 study, a daily dose of ashwagandha significantly reduced stress levels when compared with a placebo. This included reduced levels of cortisol, a stress hormone released in response to stress as well as when blood sugar levels get too low.
High cortisol levels are also associated with hunger cravings and resulting weight gain. A two-month study of high-stressed individuals involved researchers providing two doses of 300 mg of ashwagandha to one group and a placebo to another.
The group receiving ashwagandha had a 33 per cent reduction in perceived stress and a 22 per cent reduction in cortisol.
Patients supplementing ashwagandha also had a three per cent reduction in weight versus a 1.4 per cent reduction in those taking the placebo.
Stress is a very personal thing and so is how you choose to ease it. Always remember, the best first course of action in fighting any health threat is to assess whether there is a safe, effective, natural solution.
