Tick season is upon us again here in B.C.

Scattered showers are the bane of outdoor recreation enthusiasts as Tuesday’s weather proved.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen cancelled their planned e-bike outing exploring Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park after a forecast of only 10 C and a 60 per cent chance of precipitation. The group outing was rescheduled for Friday when temperatures were expected to be in the mid-teens. Reroofing the sunporch roof was on-and-off with one eye on the approaching dark clouds.
It reminded the Sheriff of a motorcycle trip to Calgary years ago. Scattered showers were enough to get the clothes damp and the Sheriff chilled. Then a cool breeze would dry the clothes just in time for the next shower.
The Sheriff thought nothing could be worse than this. He was wrong.
On his return, steady rain lasted from Calgary to Vernon and the Sheriff’s clothing was soaking wet right through to the underwear. The rain was so intense that the Sheriff crouched behind the plexiglass windshield. One of the sparkplugs on the vintage Honda CB750K would periodically cut out creating a poof, poof, poof sound. A long, hot shower was needed to finally warm up.
However, pleasant spring conditions are now expected and the sunporch roof is nearly framed so it’s time to explore again.
There is a follow-up to Constant Companion Carmen discovering a tick on the laundry room door frame and the Sheriff sending a photo to: etick.ca.
“The tick you photographed is a Dermacentor species. Dermacentor ticks do not carry Lyme disease bacteria. In B.C., Dermacentor ticks can very rarely carry other diseases. A Dermacentor tick needs to be attached for more than 18 hours for it to transmit diseases found in B.C. Rarely, if a tick is attached for five days or more, a toxin in the saliva of some Dermacentor ticks may cause paralysis in humans and animals. This condition is prevented by quickly removing the tick,” said the eTick team response.
You should check for early signs and symptoms such as fever, a scab or ulcer at the bite wound, muscle or joint pain, headache, swollen and painful lymph nodes (up to 15 days after you have been bitten).
If numbness, tingling and paralysis develop after a tick is attached for more than five days, removal of the attached tick should lead to rapid improvement. If you are concerned about ticks on your pets, check your animals thoroughly after they have been in tick habitat.
In B.C., the three main species of Dermacentor ticks include the Rocky Mountain wood tick (Dermacentor andersoni), the American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis) and the winter tick or moose tick (Dermacentor albipictus).
These species can’t reliably be distinguished using photographs.
Rocky Mountain wood ticks are common throughout B.C and live mainly in areas with little or no tree cover such as along trails or grassy fields and scrubland. They are active from late winter to early summer.
American dog ticks are less common in B.C. They live in areas with little or no tree cover such as along trails or grassy fields and scrubland. In B.C., this species is most active in late spring and summer; however, ticks can be found in every month of the year where temperatures stay above freezing.
Winter or moose ticks mostly feed on large, hoofed animals such as moose and horses but will occasionally feed on humans, pets or cattle. This species can be found throughout the year as it will spend the winter on a host.
“Since the official start of the platform (eTick.ca) in 2017, we have accumulated 36,260 tick submissions which were all identified by our team of trained personnel,” said Jeremie Bouffard, project co-ordinator who has a Masters degree in biology from the University of Ottawa.
“Of course, many people also use our platform to see if ticks have been found in areas they frequent or plan to visit, thanks to our public map: etick.ca
At first, we were only available in Quebec. But in 2019, we began rolling out in other provinces and territories. We are happy to say that we are now available in all Canadian provinces and territories, except for Nunavut which we hope to deploy in by the end of this year,” he said.
“We have also launched our eTick apps for Android and iOS in 2020 so people can submit pictures of the ticks they encounter while on the go! We are also currently working on improving the website and apps in various ways, and we invite people to help us spread the word about our free service in their community so that we can help as many Canadians as possible.”
There have also been recent reports of a new life-threatening disease carried by ticks called Babesiosis.
“We are aware of this emerging disease and it is mentioned in our responses for a few selected provinces,” said Bouffard. “Since all of our messages are drafted in collaboration with provincial public health authorities, they evolve over time based on new data. We expect to be revising some of the B.C. messages over the next few weeks.”
