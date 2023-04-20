The Okanagan Heritage Museum is inviting you to travel back in time and discover what mattered to Kelowna’s residents in the first few years after incorporation in a fascinating new exhibit based on an old newspaper.
The Orchard City Record newspaper was first published in 1908, just three years after Kelowna was incorporated. The paper, which changed its name to the Kelowna Record in 1912, ran until 1920.
The publication offers a snapshot of the city during the early 1900s, and the curatorial team at the Kelowna Museums Society has crafted a new exhibit called Extra! Extra! … I read it in the Record, showcasing some of the paper’s best stories, the museum announced in a media release.
Extra! Extra! will showcase a variety of stories along specific themes with enlarged reproductions of newspaper excerpts, archival photos and artifacts on display. Visitors can read the stories on the front page of the first edition of the Kelowna Record and try their hand at a typesetting activity while there will also be a fun activity for the children.
Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager at the Kelowna Museums Society, believes the exhibit will delight residents and visitors alike.
“Reading the headlines from the Orchard City Record is quite the experience. More than a hundred years later, many of the headlines are still relatable and engaging. Some reveal what mattered to residents, while others illustrate how much has changed – or, in some cases, how much remains the same. It’s a great snapshot of our city’s history, and I’m sure residents and visitors will find it very interesting,” says Snyder.
Extra Extra! opens at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, 470 Queensway, on Thursday. Admission to the museum is by donation. The suggested donation amount is $10 for individuals or $25 for families.