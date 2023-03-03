Business Finders has announced that thanks to Mission Group choosing Brent Marshall, local Business Finders Commercial Realtor, to represent them in a recent real estate purchase, another $50,000 donation has been made to Mamas for Mamas, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting struggling families in our community.
Business Finders is honoured to have been selected by Mission Group, a leading real estate developer in the Okanagan region, to be their representative and make possible this donation to such a worthy cause.
Mamas for Mamas is a grassroots organization that provides essential support to mothers and families in need.
They offer a range of services, including food support, infant supplies, mental health support, and housing assistance.
The donation from Mission Group will go directly towards supporting these vital
programs and helping families in need throughout our community.
“We are incredibly grateful to Mission Group and Brent Marshall of Business Finders for their continued generosity and support,” said Shannon Christensen, founder of Mamas for Mamas. “This donation will go a long way in helping us provide essential services to families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet. It’s heartwarming to see local businesses like Mission Group and Business Finders working together to give back and support those in need.”
Business Finders and Commercial Realtor Brent Marshall are unique in Canada as Marshall donates 50 per cent of his net commissions to local charities. They are proud to have played a role in facilitating this donation and many others this past year, with a goal of over $1 Million Dollars to charity in 2023.
Marshall commented: “We believe in the importance of giving back to our community and are honoured to work with organizations like Mission Group and Mamas for Mamas to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”