Resurgence of the Wild West

The Wild West and its history seem to be having a resurgence in storytelling. The television series Yellowstone, and its series spinoffs ‘1883’ and ‘1923’ are a result of public interest that has not peaked since the days of Gunsmoke, Bonanza or even Little House On The Prairie. Ballet Kelowna are adding to the curiosity by presenting a 55-minute dance work written to depict the Wild West but in a satirical story of a photographer in search for a “real cowboy.” The television shows I mentioned tend to pen scripts from a colonial perspective but artist in residence and choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe, took the viewpoint of “what happens when an Indian directs the Cowboys through their history?” The piece, titled The Cowboy Act, unpacks this narrative and features a full size chuck wagon on the stage.
Also included on the bill is ‘Disembark,’ by Kirsten Wicklund. This dance piece premiered in 2020 virtually, and now tickets holders can experience it live; combining traditional Indigenous dance, narrative-based satire and lighthearted reflections of a disrupted world all underscored to the music of Beethoven.
Tickets for this evening of dance can be purchased through: theatre.kelowna.ca or by calling the box-office at 250-469-8940. Both performances, May 5 and 6, will be performed at Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., with a start time of 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30-60. For more information about the show or to donate to the Ballet visit balletkelowna.ca
As Spring awakens our senses to beauty so does opportunity to witness young talent peak through the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra, who will be performing their annual Spring Concert featuring graduating students as part of a full program of symphonic works.
This weekend the Okanagan has three chances to attend this concert happening, Saturday in Vernon at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Church, located at 2022-3300 Alexis Park Dr. In Penticton, Sunday at 2 p.m., at Cleland Community Theatre, 325 Power St., then Sunday evening in Kelowna at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd. The featured soloists for this Spring concert are trombonist Dryden Bennett, violinist Sophie Planchat, flautist Aiisha Rishi, violinist Tyler Shea and will be performing music by Alexandre Guilmant, Ernest Bloch, François Devienne, and Dmitry Kabalevsky respectively. Tickets are: adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, and available at the door – cash sales only.
Personally, I am in serious rehearsals for my upcoming role as Norma Desmond, in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Sunset Boulevard. This masterfully written operetta begins its three-week run at Kelowna Actors Studio from March 30 until June 18. I am finding the work as an achievement to the potential I know I have, and its creating an energy inside of me that is roaring.
What a wonderful, magical musical based on the 1950 film of the same title. The plot revolves around Norma Desmond, a faded star of the silent screen era, living in the past in her decaying mansion when opportunity literally knocks at her door in the form of a handsome young screenwriter Joe Gillis (Josh Richardson), who she sees as an opportunity to make her return to the big screen.
This show is packed with romance and tragedy to follow, and I get to sing some of the most beautifully well-crafted songs of my career. The show also features Mark Wells (Max) and Laura Benty (Betty) and a very strong supporting cast. The magical beauty of this musical is the fact Director Randy Leslie has a strong vision and portrays the stage as a Film Noir, but live! This means the set, costumes, lighting, special effects etc., will all be in various shades of black, grey, silver, or white – quite stunning and incredulous if you ask me. I urge readers to purchase your tickets as early as you are able, so as not to miss this opportunity to see local theatre at the extremely high level that echo’s Broadway or the West End. For more information visit kelownaactorsstudio.com/event/sunset-boulevard
In Vernon, The Powerhouse Theatre, 2901 35 Ave., present their stage offering in Butterflies Are Free. From May 3-13 with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., experience this full-length comedy about a young man leaving his over-protective mother to live in Greenwich Village in New York City. When he starts to fall for his off-the-wall neighbour, his mother’s controlling instincts go into overdrive with hilariously touching results. Directed by Therese Parent, tickets are $35 adults and $15 for students through tickets.ticketseller.ca
Tonight, is opening night for the drama department at KSS and Night Owl Theatre, 1079 Raymer Ave., who are presenting their dramatic contribution with Clue, a comedy who-dun-it murder mystery, based on the Hasbro board game. The show runs until May 12. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 students and can be purchased through kss.sd23.bc.ca/Programs Services/Departments/Pages/Night-Owl-Theatre or cash at the door.
Live music with the Steve Maddock Sextet is on Saturday at the Vernon Jazz Club, 3000 - 31st St. I have attended Maddocks concerts a few times and find his voice alluring, and a talent and knowledge of craft to be stunning. He has been a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, chamber choir and many featured events in Canada. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased through vernonjazz.com/jazz-shows/steve-maddock-blues-sextet-may-6-2023/
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com