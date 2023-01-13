Going digital an option

Playground Games leaders have left the studio and are creating their own studio called Maverick Games. Playground games is the developer of the Forza Horizon series and are currently creating the new Fable game. What that means for Fable or Horizon games in the future is still unknown.
A survey in the U.K. shows that nine out of 10 games are purchased digitally. Most gamers already knew the percentage of digital sales was high.
With most gaming stores closed or closing, gamers no longer needed to wait for stores or worry about limited copies. You can just choose your favourite system and download the game in that system’s store and within a short amount of time have that game on your system. Most people have decent Internet speed now, so time isn’t a deterrent for most.
If digital games actually reflected a savings for the consumer since shipping, packaging etc. aren’t needed, even more people would switch to digital. My only issue with digital is having your license going forward. How can you be secure in knowing that the digital game you bought will be yours when system stores like the Nintendo 3DS store close down.
Even physical games now are just a license and require connecting to a server to verify you own that license. This could be a major issue in the future no matter if it’s a physical or digital game you own. I always enjoyed displaying my collection of games, and digital doesn’t have that same appeal, sadly.
Free Games available on Steam
For PC players on Steam you can claim Shadow Tactics Aiko’s Choice and Kerbal Space Program for free.
For XBox players you can download and play Cricket 22, Saints Row and For the King all weekend. This lets you try the games out and see if they are a fit for you before spending your hard earned cash.
On Jan. 25 XBox will be hosting a developer-led showcase. This should provide an update on some titles coming to XBox in 2023.
So far we only know of Forza Motorsports, Minecraft Legends and Redfall.
Sadly it seems the most anticipated game Starfield will not be in the showcase. XBox really needs to show gamers something for this year.
Last year and the year before were bare when it came to first party XBox games. XBox needs titles to retain gamers to both the console and Game Pass service.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net
with gaming questions.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13