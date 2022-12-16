Winter comfort food pairs perfectly with Riesling

Holiday party planners, I have a hearty, crowd pleasing uber comfort food dish to share with you that is celebratory, time effective and well, very German.
A great idea for your New Year’s feast or Boxing Day, Choucroute Garnie originates from Alsace. A region positioned at the Northern tip of France on the border of Germany that has over the centuries become a blended culture combining the best of both worlds.
Now a French speaking land, this lovely, vineyard dappled haven has is renowned for its fabulous, rich dishes and crisp white wines – especially Riesling.
This dish incorporates the crisp, apple flavours of their famous Riesling wines braised with meats, sausages and sauerkraut.
Here in the Okanagan, we can create our own version.
Choucroute, means “dressed sauerkraut” in French – and it truly is a dish dressed to the nines with flavour.
For me and my German upbringing, this is the ultimate winter comfort food.
This is not your average pickled cabbage condiment, choucroute is a traditional feast, that can be found on the menus of many very high-end French, German and Alsatian style restaurants.
Those who say they don’t like sauerkraut will be converted after tasting the transformation of what they thought of as a cheap hot dog garnish into a rich, spiced, wine braised extravaganza of flavour.
The luscious cooking smells emanating from your oven will welcome guests to your home and create that cozy, homey atmosphere that seems to come with an old-world style feast.
Make sure to have plenty of Riesling on hand!
Locally, I would suggest Riesling from Sperling Vineyards or Frind Estate Winery in Kelowna, Peak Cellars or Intrigue Wines in Lake Country, Naramata has Upper Bench Estate Winery and Moraine Estate Winery, Wild Goose Winery in OK Falls is always a fave and Gehringer Brothers in Oliver makes a good, affordable option.
You also must have beer! Loads of local choices available – for local craft beer, get a growler filled at Railside Brewing or Vice & Virtue Brewing. Prost and A Votre Sante!
—————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com
Choucroute Garnie – Okanagan style
Serves 10
(You can start this dish the day ahead)
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds smoked meaty ham hocks (Bonanza meats has good ones)
• 6 pounds sauerkraut, rinsed well and squeezed dry
• 8 ounces thick-sliced bacon strips, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces
• 2 Tbsp duck fat or peanut oil
• 2 BC apples, grated
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 1/2 teaspoons juniper berries
• 1 1/2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
• 1/2 tsp caraway seeds
• 3 Bay leaves
• 2 cups Riesling
• 2 pounds fully cooked bratwurst, knackwurst and Weisswurst
(2 sausages per person is a good gauge)
• 1 1/2 pounds fully cooked kielbasa, cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces
• Serve with three mustards: Dijon, Whole Grain and Tarragon
Potatoes:
• 2 pounds small potatoes (I like to use a mix of reds and whites)
• 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
• 3 tbsp olive oil
• 1/2 cup chopped parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1: Can be done day before. Bring ham hocks to a boil in water that is covering by two inches and reduce heat, cover and simmer until meat is very tender, about 2 hours. Remove hocks, cool and separate meat from the bone. Boil broth until reduced to 2 cups, about 15 minutes. Cool broth completely and then you can easily remove fat layer. Refrigerate with ham meat separately.
Step 2: Rinse the sauerkraut and squeeze dry. Preheat oven to 350°F. Set a large roasting pan over 2 burners or a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add bacon and sauté until bacon is crisp. Remove bacon with slotted spoon. Add duck fat or top up with peanut oil, add onions, garlic, spices and bay leaves to same pot. Sauté until onions are tender, about 5 minutes. Add apple and sauté 2 minutes. Mix in sauerkraut. Brown bratwursts in a separate fry pan then add all meats to the pot or big roaster and add ham broth and wine and press down to cover in liquid. Boil 10 minutes.
Step 3: Cover Choucroute and bake 1.5 hours. Can be made a couple of hours ahead – turn off oven and keep warm.
Step 4: Cook potatoes in pot of boiling salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, cool slightly. Toss potatoes in parsley, red wine vinegar, olive oil and Maldon sea salt and pepper.
Serve: Pile the sauerkraut on a large platter and garnish with the meats. Serve the choucroute with the boiled potatoes on the side and assorted mustards.