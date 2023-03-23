Pushor Mitchell lawyers give $25,000 to fund chemo chair

Pushor Mitchell lawyers have donated $25,000 to the B.C. Cancer Foundation to fund a chemotherapy chair as part of a $6.1-million campaign for a new, state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite at the Kelowna cancer facility.
“With our aging and growing population, the demand for cancer care is only expected to grow. The new systemic therapy suite will not only help meet this need, but will also ensure Interior patients have access to the latest, most effective therapies,” said Pardeep Khrod, B.C. Cancer Foundation’s executive director for the Interior.
Systemic therapy is a large group of drug treatments that include chemotherapy, an essential part of cancer care. The new systemic therapy suite will increase treatment capacity by 40 per cent and bring new clinical trials to the Interior.
“Cancer has impacted our team over the years and our support of the new therapy suite is an opportunity to make a difference for those we know, and others in our community who have been affected,” said Joni Metherell, managing partner for Pushor Mitchell.
The law firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 by continuing its support for local causes.
“Making a difference in a meaningful way is one of the most important values we live by,” said Metherell.