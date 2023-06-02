Enjoy illusion and delusion at the KAS

Tonight, Sunset Boulevard opens at the Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St. This Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, inspired by the black comedy film noir from 1950 will definitely stir you!
It’s a brilliant musical with well-crafted songs and a Hollywood theme revolving around the deranged fantasy of an aging silent movie actress with a dream of a triumphant return and a young scriptwriter that she takes under her wing. A fine line of illusion and delusion in the movie making world of Hollywood.
I feel honoured to play the lead Norma Desmond alongside Josh Richardson as Joe Gillis, Mark Wells and Max and Laura Benty as Betty. Tickets can be purchased through kelownaactorsstudio.com
The show runs Wednesday to Sunday until June 18.
———
Comedy with Joe Avati arrives at Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna) on June 2.
The tour, labeled “When I Was Your Age,” puts a fresh and accurately hilarious spin on the complexities of modern-day parenting, the minefield of cancel culture, and the woke brigade. Avati’s comedic observations is a show that the whole family can enjoy.
Tickets are $60 and are available at rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/
event/144802 or for more info see his personal website at joeavati.com
———
Fans of music by Queen can experience the rock spectacular Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic at Kelowna Community Theatre on June 5, at 8 p.m.
Big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes are back for a night of non-stop rock anthems, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust and so many more.
The show will be featuring Dominic Warren reprising his role as Freddie Mercury and performing vocals, piano and guitar, live and in original their key.
Tickets are $80 + fees through theatre.kelowna.ca/upcoming-events/queen-its-kinda-magic
———
Vernon based, Vallee Harmony Pop Rock A Capella Choir, under the direction of Sylvain Vallee, will be performing three concerts in the Okanagan on June 2, 3, and 4. The choir, made up of singers from around the Okanagan, performs a unique combination of a cappella music by artists to include; Beatles, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, James Brown, the Doors, to name a few, with classical guitarist Monte Saatchi, and trio Voix du Coeur.
In Vernon the concert will be on June 2, at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Dr, then in Kamloops on June 3 at United Church 421 Paul St., and Salmon Arm on June 4 at the Nexus at First.
Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com or guru@amazingsinging.com
———
Rocky Mountain High is under the helm of Rick Worrall and conducted by John Denver’s long-time friend, Lee Holdridge. This is a show for all ages, and includes songs, Take Me Home Country Roads, Sunshine on My Shoulders, Calypso and more.
The show comes to Oliver on June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Venables Theatre, 6100 Gala St. Go to venablestheatre.ca/coming-soon.html#DENVER for additional information.
———
FiddleFest 2023 is back at the Rutland Centennial Hall, 180A Rutland Rd. this weekend and the days are stacked with great music to dance, laugh and socialize to.
Friday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. come join in or enjoy the Jam Session – entrance fee is by donation.
Saturday the fun starts at 1 p.m. with our very own Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers, Gordon Stobbe ( Order of Canada recipient) and JJ Guy (N. American Fiddlers Hall off Fame inductee) in concert from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., accompanied by Annette Fischer on Chromatic Accordion. Admission at the door $20, includes the evening dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
For more info: bcfiddlers.com
———
Vernon Jazz Club is in for a treat on Saturday night when they welcome Emily Triggs onto the stage.
This Montreal-born talent, who now resides in Alberta, blossomed when she moved to Elkins, West Virginia, to explore Appalachian folk music and meld this to her own signature sound of endearing simplicity that belies emotional depth.
You are drawn in and feel safe inside her lullaby tellings in song. She later moved to Calgary in 2000.
Vernon Jazz Club is at, 3000 31st St., Vernon.
Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through their website at: vernonjazz.com
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com