Opera Kelowna announces summer season at venues across the Okanagan

Opera Kelowna is excited to announce the launch of its 2023 summer season that will bring performances and experiences everywhere from traditional venues to wineries to community spaces.
The season kicks off with two concerts by Métis soprano Melody Courage on June 15 at Cathedral Church of St. Michaels and All Angels in Kelowna and June 16 at Poplar Grove Winery. The Poplar Grove event will include a three-course meal designed by executive chef Stacy Johnson. The concerts will contain a mix of opera and musical theatre, including favourites from Puccini, Liszt and Lloyd Webber, plus a few surprises.
Opera Kelowna’s popular Opera Under the Stars free outdoor concert event takes place this year on Aug. 3, proudly partnered by UBC Okanagan and made possible by presenting sponsor Pushor Mitchell LLP. Registration for this event will launch in early July.
This season’s mainstage production features a fresh take on Mozart’s light-hearted classic, Così fan tutte: Aug. 18 and 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre with performances at 7:30 p.m.
Led by renowned Canadian director Robert Herriot and with Okanagan’s own Rosemary Thomson conducting, this production features an all Canadian cast and three Okanagan locals – Stephanie Tritchew, Kelly Coubrough and Mark Wells. It updates the story’s setting to the Rocky Mountains in the 1930s, where two sisters on vacation encounter romance and hijinks. Opera Kelowna’s community chorus returns as part of this year’s production, with tickets on sale May 24.
Così fan tutte is generously supported by Opera Kelowna’s new production sponsor for 2023: ATB Wealth.
Finally, Opera Kelowna is proud to renew and revamp its Sidewalk Serenades program with the generous assistance of Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union. From June - August, Opera Kelowna will deliver free community pop up performances at community organizations across the valley. Members of the public are invited to request a serenade for friends or loved ones at operakelowna.com.
Artistic director Rosemary Thomson says: “I am so full of anticipation as we launch our Opera Kelowna 2023/2024 season.
“From our main stage production to our educational programs and community performances, we have something for everyone to experience the beauty and excitement of this incredible artform. We cannot wait to make your heart sing!”
As part of Opera Kelowna’s commitment to accessibility, 10 per cent of tickets for June 15 performance of Melody Courage in Concert and for August’s Così fan tutte will be available at pay-what-you-wish pricing.
Managing director Brianna Wells says the company is seeing strong desire for this accessibility initiative: “Whether it’s students, folks with long or short term financial challenges, or even people who might be trying out Opera for the first time, we’ve made this an option for anyone who might benefit by using it. Our last two offerings of pay-what-you-wish completely sold out, and we anticipate the same happening this year.”
Details on all upcoming activities and ticket sales are available now at operakelowna.com.