No reason Horgan should apologize
Dear Editor:
I was sorry to see Premier John Horgan apologizing for the delays and confusion about the phone-in for vaccinations appointments.
The only thing he should have apologized for was being naive enough to believe people would follow the rules.
How hard could it be? Don’t phone unless you are 90 or over. Apparently, over a million others felt they were entitled to jump the queue or had no reservations about pushing in front of our very elderly population.
Would they do the same in line of a grocery store?
Dawn Robertson, West Kelowna
Timber supply review has big effect on lake
Dear Editor:
If you are a wine maker, farmer, tourist or a resident on the flood-plain of Okanagan Lake, you may have never heard of the Okanagan Timber Supply Review that calculates how many trees are safe to log, but it may interest you soon.
The request from our Ministry of Forests Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s top logger, Chief Forester Diane Nicholls, gave taxpayers two months to comment on how much clear-cut logging can be supported by the watersheds in our basin. This is a one-in-10 year opportunity.
Knowing what we know about today’s uncertain climate change and the certain effects of clear-cut deforestation in high-elevation snow zones, perhaps the question the CF should be asking is not what to clear-cut, but if we harvest trees at all. Surprisingly, when inviting comments on the TSA, the CF asked us to keep in mind we have 21 sawmills to feed, (she neglected to mention B.C. loses 10 mills a year, every year for the past 20 years even with the CF’s thoughtful annual allowable cut determinations.)
She neglected to mention Okanagan Lake has flooded three out of the last four years. Flooding is a factor when we remove tree canopy, with climate change we need to be more precautionary when logging.
Academics, common sense and practising foresters like Herb Hammond know “you end up creating problems with all three water variables: quality, quantity and timing of flow, by practising the kind of industrial forestry that’s happening in the Peachland watershed.
“In an intact forest you conserve snowmelt and the runoff from water, and then you have a relatively even flow throughout the year.” No floods, no droughts, natural water management.
Nicholls is not precautionary in her AAC calculations, the formulas she uses have been criticized for coming up short and climate change is not taken into consideration anywhere in B.C.’s experimental forestry land management plans.
In a reply to the Lakes TSA review, she says “I believe that no responsible AAC determination can be made solely on the basis of a precautionary response to uncertainty with respect to a single value.” Since climate change is uncertain, the top forester in the province, the one responsible for removing all primary forests, our first, cheapest and best line of defence against climate change, is going to ignore it!
The Okanagan TSA public should not ignore climate change and may wish to familiarize themselves with our three-time flooded neighbour to the east and the Boundary AAC determinations the CF has allowed.
Grand Forks is remarkable for two reasons, managed retreat and a class-action suit. It is the first jurisdiction in B.C. to have forced expropriation of lands because governments deemed they were no long able to manage (the most dollar value for any house for a managed retreat in Canada is $200,000).
This precipitated the first class-action suit in B.C. against government and industry logging operations; they are accused of negligence for logging local forests too quickly, in the higher snow-zone elevations creating the conditions that caused the devastating flooding in May 2018.
With these two possibilities, should the CF be asking to log areas in the Okanagan TSA at all? Let your government know by March 18, email comments to: Forests.Okanaganshuswapdistrictoffice@gov.bc.ca.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
Mulroney had to clean up Trudeau’s mess
Dear Editor:
In the March 9 edition, a letter headed “Liberals needed to clean up Tory disasters,” Elaine Lawrence claims she well remembers the 22% loan interest under former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Official government sources, that anyone can research, shows that the prime interest rate reached 21.5% in June 1982. Pierre Trudeau was prime minister then, not Mulroney who did not become prime minister until more than two years later in September 1984.
In the election following that, Mulroney racked up the largest parliamentary majority in Canadian history as he cleaned up after the first Trudeau’s disaster.
In a similar vein, Lawrence continually brings up the matter that Harper was responsible for allowing the Canadian drug manufacturing industry to founder. Fair enough, but the Liberals obviously agreed with that course of action because in the following five years Justin Trudeau has done absolutely nothing to reestablish it, so go figure.
A few months ago, someone wrote suggesting that letters from Trudeau apologists should not be published. I would not like that to happen because I look forward to reading their weekly letters as a source of mild amusement.
Fred B. Woodward, Kelowna