A Kelowna city councillor says he’s disappointed his bid to preserve a golf course’s future designation as recreational property failed at Monday’s meeting.
Luke Stack argued passionately that keeping Kelowna Springs as a golf course would maintain green space in Kelowna, ensure a popular amenity remained as is, and contribute to the city’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
But his proposal to revisit an earlier council decision earmarking the golf course - at 480 Penno Rd, about two kilometres south of the airport - for eventual industrial development ended in a 4-4 vote, meaning it was defeated. Councillor Brad Sieben declared a conflict of interest because he sells insurance to the golf course.
“Naturally, I was very disappointed that the future land use of this property remains designated industrial,” Stack said Tuesday. “I received more emails on this matter than any other issue I have dealt with in the last few years. Every public email I received asked council to retain this golf course.
“The public spoke passionately and clearly on this issue,” Stack said. “The only communication requesting industrial use was from the landowner and developer seeking to develop the site.”
Councillors who spoke against Stack’s proposal to preserve Kelowna Springs as a golf course said the city needs more industrial land, which they said provides considerable economic benefits. And they said golf courses were heavy users of water and fertilizer with the consumption hard to justify in an area prone to drought.
“From my perspective, the long-term needs of the greater city as a whole are (best served by) leaving it as it sits in our plan as a future industrial site,” Coun. Gail Given said.
“There’s a vacancy rate of 1.62 percent of industrial lands for employers that are seeking to relocate. And we know land costs in Vancouver are climbing even more so that’s only going to bring more and more demand to Kelowna,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge. “We need to ensure that we’re building assets that are going to have high paying careers so they can actually stay here.”
“I will be supporting the side of year-round, good jobs and economic growth for our community,” Mayor Colin Basran said.
Councillors who supported Stack said the appreciated the need for more industrial land but they also valued preservation of the Kelowna Springs golf course as a higher priority in this particular case.
“This time, save it or pave. Today I’m going to save it,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.
Coun. Charlie Hodge said he’d made a mistake in previously voting to change the golf course future land use to industrial under the official community plan. “Mr. Stack has brought me to my senses and made me realize how important it is to protect those 106 acres of green space right in the heartland of our community,” Hodge said.
The golf course property was reclassified as a future industrial site at the request of the property owners.
Voting to leave the golf course as a future industrial site were Given, Wooldridge, Coun. Ryan Donn and Mayor Colin Basran. Supporting Stack’s effort to return the designation to private recreational were DeHart, and councillors Mohini Singh, and Charlie Hodge.