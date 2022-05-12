Town officials say they’re sorry they sold 57-year-old Anthony Brent Morgan's property at a tax sale in 2017. The Supreme Court of B.C. has ordered the town to pay $360,000 in compensation to Morgan.
“On behalf of the administration of the Township of Spallumcheen, we apologize for this regrettable situation,” chief administrative officer Doug Allin said in a release.
“Since 2017, (we) have undertaken significant review of our processes and instituted substantial changes in processes, ensuring legislative requirements are met,” Allin said.
Morgan owed $6,700 in unpaid property taxes. His property, then assessed at $159,000, was sold by the town for just $11,300 at a tax auction.
The court said the town had not taken the necessary steps to tell Morgan he was at risk of losing his property, or inform him of the way he could reclaim it even after it was sold.
The $360,000 compensation award was based on the value of Morgan's property last month, when the matter was heard in court.