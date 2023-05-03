UBCO hosts variety of short films for annual Student Okanagan Film Festival

The annual Student Okanagan Film Festival will highlight a combination of top films submitted by Okanagan students this spring. Next week’s Student Okanagan Film Festival, now in its seventh year, will show a variety of short films from a wide range of genres including mini-documentary, experimental short films, music videos, animation and short narrative films.
This annual event includes films from any student in the Okanagan, including from UBC Okanagan and those in regional high schools and post-secondary institutions.
Visual Arts professor Myron Campbell, with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, co-organizes the event theatre along with UBCO faculty members Michael V. Smith and Daniel Keyes. Campbell also helps with planning the branding and design each year and Smith is the emcee for the event.
“We are excited to be able to celebrate emerging student filmmakers of the Okanagan Valley by showcasing their work to a wide audience,” says Campbell. “It’s a great opportunity for these filmmakers to see their work on the big screen.”
Local emerging filmmakers were invited a few months ago to submit their work for the chance to be included in the festival screening. The goal is to create an hour of programming of the best films. A panel of jurors, consisting of faculty members and student volunteers, is working to narrow the more than 40 selections for the viewing.
“The quality of films are getting better every year, and we are looking forward to seeing and sharing what students have produced this year,” Campbell adds.
The Student Okanagan Film Festival is open to the public and the screening takes place at the Mary Irwin Theatre, 421 Cawson Ave. in Kelowna on May 8, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, all proceeds go back into the festival programming for future years.