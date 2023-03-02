Puppet heads part of art project

Comedian Rob Balsdon will be telling his funny stories and jokes at the at Lakesider Brewing, 835 Anders Rd., in West Kelowna on Thursday, March 2 from 7:30 – 9 p.m.
If you have not had a chance to see the Train Wreck Comedy host live, I recommend it fully. His comedy style combines brutal honesty with a likeable innocence and quick wit.
Although there are some profanities in his language it’s not offensive or shocking. Tickets are $25 through trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/
rob-balsdon-at-lakesider-brewing/
———
Tomorrow and every first Thursday of the month, Tricia Dalgleish performs on the grand piano inside the Atrium at Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave. from 7:15 –
8:15 p.m. This month she invites Shelly Vida to perform with her. Admission is free but there is a tip jar to support the wonderful local talent.
———
Dancing is such a social pastime that frees your mind and keeps us moving, so great exercise and resonates joy.
This Saturday at the Rutland Senior Centre, 765 Dodd Rd., Kelowna, plish your dance shoes and attend. Tickets are $10 for Members of the Senior Society; $15 for non-members. Proof of double vaccination is required.
Doors open at 6, dancing is from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. See our website at rutlandseniors.com/saturday-night-dance
———
Young new artist Jessica Le is a singer and songwriter with her first record debut last week.
This Kelowna local lady has been writing her own music since the age of 9 and accompanies herself mostly on piano and acoustic guitar with 50 live performances under her belt.
You can hear her at Owl Brewing, 4629 Lakeshore Rd., on Sunday, March 5 from 2 – 4 p.m.
Le says she writes all her own songs with topic on “the growing pains of being in love and experiencing heartache, while feeling the ups and downs of life.” For more information and a list of upcoming shows visit her website at jessicalemusic.com
———
This Weekend our Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon performing Symphony Classics with guest musician violinist Adrian Anantawan. This concert features soaring melodies, rich harmonic progressions and exciting climaxes in works that epitomize the Classical era. For tickets and information visit: okanagansymphony.com/2022-23-
season/symphony-classics/
———
The Red Dot Players are excited to present The Beast of Blackthorn Manor, a new comedy by Jeremy Beaulne.
When she accepts a position at Blackthorn Manor, an isolated manor house in the Yorkshire moors, governess Charlotte Vole has no idea that she is about to plunge into a Gothic world filled with mysteries.
Why is her employer, the dashing Mr. Gastropod, tormented by guilt? What has become of the precious ruby necklace that belonged to his late wife? And what is the secret of the “Beast,” the supernatural hound that haunts Blackthorn Manor?
Performances of The Beast of Blackthorn Manor are taking place on March 9 - 11 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. The theatre production is held at the Okanagan College Theatre, 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna. Tickets are $20 or $18 for students, and can be purchased in advance from reddotolayers.com or available at the door.
———
I have hugely enjoyed taking advantage of the art programmes offered at the Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) and recently been told about another very interesting community based creative art project that is based around making giant puppet heads.
Starting from Monday, March 27 until August 28, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., anyone from the ages of 13 to 103 is invited to join to build, paper-mache, paint, cut out or what ever job is required to create these amazing puppets for a bigger project coming up.
Inspired by the living beings of Brandt’s Creek, the organizers want to build giant muskrats, snakes, trees or a swarm of bees in order to honour the living things that live near us.
The paper mache puppet head seen in the photo will eventually be a bear cub. Regular attendance or registration is not required, and one can attend all of the Mondays or just a few evenings. The point is to get involved and be part of a community project that honours the valley and our wild life.
For more information call the RCA at 250-717-5304 or email the program co-ordinator, Andrew Stauffer at: programs@rotarycentreforthearts.com
