Spring is slowly heading our way even though we are well into April. Cold nights and slow melting snow keeps preventing us from being creative in our gardens, but at least we can be creative in other ways.
One such way is at the Urban Fare Happy Hour Paint & Sip Fridays. From 4 – 6 p.m., paint your own wagon wheel floral on a 12x16 canvas, while sipping on an assortment of $5 wine/beer and appetizers.
All supplies will be provided and included in the price of $35. Register through monetmeetsmerlot.com or call Lynn at 780-965-4237.
Urban Fare is at Mission Park, 3155 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna.
———
For those who prefer to be spectators, visit one of the many galleries in the Okanagan, and please note, you only have until the end of the month to view the exhibition “The Mother (load),” at Lake Country Art Gallery.
With 50 artists and 71 works of art, the gallery walls are full of paintings, drawings, mixed media, video, and photography which depict motherhood and its creative process. The gallery hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., Lake Country.
———
Tonight is opening night for The Fighting Season – an original play by local actor and playwright Sean Harris Oliver telling the story of a surgeon, a nurse and a civilian doctor, whose lives are bound together after a terrible incident involving an injured Afghan civilian and a bomb.
The play is performed by Graham Daley, Chelsea Scholz & Andrew Gibbs. Tickets are $35 through ticketowl.io/tridentplayers
———
Also opening tonight is Broadway favourite and five-time Tony nominated Hand to God, which runs until April 22 at French Cultural Centre on Bernard Ave. Check out our website for daily times.
Tickets through links found on their website: madfoxtheatre.com
———
Tribute artist, impersonator and piano playing musician, Andrew Johns is putting on his coloured glasses and feathered fedora to bring you a full-on Elton John experience with eight-piece band to include a horn section and on backing vocals and percussion, Juno award winning artist, Julie Masi. The Yellow Brick Road Experience is happening this Friday, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St. with classic hits to include Yellow Brick Road, Your Song, Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer, to name a few.
The full show will also be performing at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver on April 22, and at Vernon Performing Arts Centre on April 23. For tickets and more information visit theatre.kelowna.ca/upcoming-events/yellow-brick-road-experience
———
Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre, 2965 South Main St., is holding a Country and 60s dance on April 21 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. and features musical artist Paul James providing the entertainment.
Tickets are $10 in advance by calling 250-493-2111 or $12 at the door.
———
Saturday night at Gallagher’s Auditorium, 4320 Gallaghers Dr. W., Kelowna, Layer Cake Mountain will be performing along with special guest Andrew Mercer of Cod Gone Wild. This concert which features top musicians, Bex Troock, Sean Bray, Shamma Sabir and Stefan Bienz, create a unique indie-folk soundscape of original music written by the band’s three singer-songwriters and spans an emotional spectrum of created feelings. Tickets are $25 through
layercakemountain.ca/event and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
———
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Swing Into Spring online auction to raise money for the OSO has begun. Many interesting items from wine, art, travel, cultural experiences, professional services, to name a few ... register through the Givergy auction platform and keep on bidding until you get what you want, while raising much needed funds to keep our orchestra at its peak potential. See okanagansymphony.com/swing-into-spring/
To gain a little insight, visit vimeo.com/741187724/e392ed6f5d
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com