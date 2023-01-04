The owners of nearly 289,000 properties throughout the Thompson-Okanagan shouldn't panic when they receive their 2023 assessment notices which show property value increases of up to 17 per cent as of July 1, 2022.
“Since July 1, B.C. Assessment is aware that the real estate market has changed as interest rates continue to rise and overall sales volume has declined,” said Okanagan area Deputy Assessor Tracy Wall on Tuesday.
“As a result, the 2023 property assessments will likely be higher than what the current market value might be. We want to ensure that the assessments are fair and accurate compared to your neighbours as of July 1, 2022. I encourage owners to review their assessments and compare their value with their neighbours. They can search this information on our public website: www.bcassessment.ca.”
It is important to know that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into corresponding increases in property taxes, she explained.
“How your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community or neighbourhood is what may affect your property taxes. An illustration from our public website explains that if you are similar to the average change in your neighbourhood, then your taxes are not likely to change by much. If your assessment is lower than the average, your taxes may decrease. And if your assessment is higher than the average, then your taxes are likely to increase.”
Homeowners throughout the Okanagan can generally expect to receive assessments that are up about 10 to 15 per cent for houses while condos and townhomes are up a bit higher. “Assessments are valued as of July 1, meaning everyone’s annual assessment is a reflection of what your home could have sold for around that time,” said Wall.
B.C. Assessment Authority collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year. Overall, the Thompson-Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $203.7 billion in 2022 to $234.3 billion this year.
A total of about $3.8 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.
Single-family home
* City of Kelowna, $869,000; $988,000, +14%
* West Kelowna, $855,000; $964,000; +13%
* Lake Country, $886,000; $972,000; +10%
* Penticton, $637,000; $727,000; +14%
* Summerland, $694,000; $790,000; +14%
* Keremeos, $449,000; $505,000; +12%
* Oliver, $555,000; $610,000; +10%
* Osoyoos, $601,000; $685,000; +14%
* Princeton, $338,000; $389,000; +15%
* Peachland, $820,000; $890,000; +9%
* Armstrong, $578,000; $663,000; +15%
* Enderby, $467,000; $538,000; +15%
* Vernon,$644,000; $714,000; +11%
* Coldstream, $816,000; $887,000; +9%
* Salmon Arm, $573,000; $668,000; +17%
* Spallumcheen, $521,000; $586,000; +12%
* Sicamous, $449,000; $492,000; +9%
* Lumby, $502,000; $568,000; +13%
* City of Kamloops, $619,000; $689,000; +11%
Strata residential properties
* Kelowna, $446,000; $519,000; +16%
* West Kelowna, $467,000; $547,000; +17%
* Penticton, $344,000; $408,000; +19%
* Sun Peaks, $349,000; $414,000; +19%
* Vernon, $349,000; $399,000; +14%
* Kamloops, $685,000; 758,000; +11%