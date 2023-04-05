Musicians’ secret uncovered at Odyssey

All musicians share a common but unspoken secret, no matter if they are in a band, a symphony orchestra or a choir.
On a stage like Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, they stand at the apex of a crescendo of vocals and instruments, a maelstrom, a tsunami wave of undulating tones that transports them into another realm.
Yet few, if any, ever bring this visceral euphoria up unless pressed at a rehearsal for last weekend’s three performances of Orchestral Rock Odyssey featuring The Gary Cable Project, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Spectrum Singers in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.
Standing on stage with the musicians is “unlike anything else you will experience in life,” said OSO operations manager Tim Watson. “It’s really a wonderful flawless sound.”
“Ons of the things that is really special to me is actually hearing how the arrangements come together,” said Cable, the musician, vocalist, band leader and arranger who wrote every note for every musician in the show.
“It’s a completely different experience. These are my favourite shows just because of the sounds that you can create with that many instruments and that many voices. It’s something unlike you can do with any other sound. You can get the balance and the blend of all these different colours and textures from the different instruments and the voices, and how that really supports what you’re trying to deliver as a performance.”
He recalled a James Taylor quote: “’Play with a warm heart but a cool head.’ Now, playing with a warm heart, I’m all over that. I can do that all the time. But it’s really hard when you get really moved by music like this to play with a cool head. To lose yourself in the music is really easy in this setting.”
Denis Letourneau was the OSO concertmaster for 39 years and still holds the record for the longest serving member of the orchestra (now 46 years).
“If it’s a tune that I really love and if the orchestration is really beautiful, which they are here, then I’m pretty happy, pretty happy. I’ve been on stage now for about 60 years and I love it. My last teacher said: ‘Demi, when you leave my studio, you’re going out in the world. Don’t forget you’re going to become jaded like the rest of us.’ I never have. He was dead wrong,” Letourneau said with a laugh.
“It’s exhilarating,” added his wife, Susan Schaffer, now acting OSO concertmaster. “There is not only the energy of what’s happening on stage, the power of feeding off of each other and driving the music to the audience. But then, you have the audience’s response to that. In a full house like we have in Kelowna, it’s just the best feeling.”
“Tremendous emotion. Excitement. It moves me. Sometimes, it brings tears to my eyes because the music is so fully expressed,” said Stephanie Dea, musician, official photographer for The Gary Cable Project and Cable’s partner. “There’s nothing pre-recorded. It’s live so it’s exciting. It’s completely overwhelming.”
She completely understands the cumulative combination of numerous voices in a choir as a professional opera singer herself.
“It’s almost spiritual for me because when everybody is singing all the different notes and the chords, you’ve got everything from the high sopranos to the lowest base. The whole is better than the sum of the parts. I’m deeply moved.”
Her partner picks such uplifting, positive tunes that people jump to their feet, she said. And Cable includes challenging passages for classical musicians who don’t usually play this material. “I love the look on their faces. Their eyes are wide open and they’ve got this little smile. You know they are really enjoying it. That’s why I love it.”
Even Cable Project newcomer guitarist-vocalist Ray Haugen was filled with anticipation for performing with a rock band, an orchestra and a choir.
“I’m excited. This is the first time I’ve played with Gary Cable on this project. This is a moment I’m looking forward to. It’s been a long time since I was back in high school when I played on a stage band, when I played on a concert band. It’s been a long time since I’ve had that experience on a stage like this with this kind of an ensemble.”
And after the first set, Haugen admitted: “This is wonderful.”
As for the Orchestral Rock Odyssey show, it’s hard to disagree with the artists about the unique combination of rock band, orchestra and choir. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was exquisite.
Throw in Procol Harum, Moody Blues, Wings and Supertramp, and you’ve got a winner.