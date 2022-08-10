Fifty people have now officially expressed an interest in running for Kelowna city council.

That’s the number of nomination packages picked up at City Hall as of Wednesday afternoon. Most have agreed to have their names released, but 10 are keeping their identity secret for now and are just listed as ‘Anonymous’ on the city clerk’s webpage.

And two of the three people showing some interest in running for one of Kelowna’s four seats on the school board have not yet made their name public.

Mayor Colin Basran has not yet said if he’ll run for a third term in the October civic election. In 2018, he announced in late May he would run for re-election in that year's municipal vote.

Currently, the only incumbent councillor who has so far picked up a nomination package and agreed to have their name disclosed is Loyal Wooldridge.

People who want their names to appear on the ballot as candidates must return their completed nomination forms to City Hall between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9. The election is Oct. 15.