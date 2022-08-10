That’s the number of nomination packages picked up at City Hall as of Wednesday afternoon. Most have agreed to have their names released, but 10 are keeping their identity secret for now and are just listed as ‘Anonymous’ on the city clerk’s webpage.
And two of the three people showing some interest in running for one of Kelowna’s four seats on the school board have not yet made their name public.
Mayor Colin Basran has not yet said if he’ll run for a third term in the October civic election. In 2018, he announced in late May he would run for re-election in that year's municipal vote.
People who want their names to appear on the ballot as candidates must return their completed nomination forms to City Hall between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9. The election is Oct. 15.