Kelowna-born artist nominated at Trille francophone awards

Élodie Orsei, Kelowna-born French Canadian, released her first EP last August. The EP, titled French Toast, featured five bilingual tracks.
The local artist has been nominated in the artist breakthrough category at the franco-phone music awards Trille Or. Each artist is also in the runn-ing for the people’s choice award; Coup de Coeur. This award ceremony highlights francophone music in provinces across Canada, excluding Québec.
Orsei describes her sound as a mixture of soft pop and soul, with whispers of French folk. Her lyrics are a fusion of both French Canadian and English, showcasing how both languages intertwine in her life and how equally important they are to her when it comes to expressing herself. Perfect mélange for dancing in the kitchen, car rides and moody sunsets.
“As a French-Canadian, raised in a minority, my French culture and language is a big part of my identity, but so is expressing myself in English. I love being able to write in both languages and mix them together, just like how they take shape in my daily life” she says in a media release.
She’s got new music dropping this summer so be sure to follow her on your streaming platform.
You can vote for Orsei and support this talented local singer on the Trille Or website trilleor.ca