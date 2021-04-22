People should stay out of Wood Lake in Lake Country because of a "potentially harmful" naturally-occurring algae bloom, Interior Health says.
Toxins found in the bloom could cause headaches, fever, skin rashes, dizziness, vomiting, sore throats, diarrhea, and mouth ulcers, IH says in a release.
No one should swim or wade in Wood Lake, or drink water directly from the lake, IH says. Anyone who develops symptoms after exposure to Wood Lake water should see a doctor, IH says.
The town's water supply does not draw from Wood Lake.
Interior Health says algae blooms occur naturally throughout B.C.
"Blooms may vary in colour from blue, green, brown, yellow, orange to red, and appear like foam, scum, mats on the surface, or soup," the IH release says.
"Some blooms may also smell unpleasant. Algal blooms containing cyanobacteria may produce harmful toxins," IH says.
Blue-green algae blooms, which are caused by a form of bacteria, may last "days, weeks, months, or all year," IH says, before they resolve on their own.
Given the unsightly and smelly condition of an algae bloom, most people are discouraged from drinking or playing in the water, IH says. "However, some individuals, such as young children, may be less careful, or may be unaware of the dangers," IH says.
While algae blooms occur naturally, they can also be caused by elevated levels of certain nutrients, such as fertilizers, that find their way into lakes, the Okanagan Basin Water Board says.
"Blue-green algae, a very primitive form of aquatic plant, can acquire nitrogen from the air and their growth is often triggered by phosphorous pollution combined with stable weather and warm water temperatures," the OBWB says.
Biologist Heather Larratt has identified 13 different species of cyanobacteria in Okanagan lakes, the OBWB says.
"Everyone can help with prevention by not overwatering lawns, which can carry nitrates into storm water drains, then into lakes, feeding cyanobacteria," the OBWB says.